New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There is gospel singer Kim Burrell It went viral Churchgoers called her “broken” and “ugly” after her speech.

Burrell, who worked with Pharrell Williams, Mariah CareyJay-Z and Frank Ocean were pictured giving a sermon at the Kingdom City church where she made the comments.

Burrell praised those in attendance for “walking in faith” without wearing masks or being vaccinated against the coronavirus. On Wednesday, she shared an apology video on Instagram, which has since been deleted.

The viral clip shows Burrell calling out They go to church “broke” and asking personal questions about their living conditions and utility bills.

The Pope said society does not know ‘how to live’ with a growing proportion of elderly people

“Sometimes we have to interview before we make friends: How long have you been separated? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill? How many of your bills are in your little cousin’s name? Do you live in a trailer? A house or a house?” Barrelu said with a smile. “You understand. It’s not about status or material things. It’s just about choices.”

She got into the Covid-19 vaccination and Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“We are in church … walking by faith without masks and without vaccination,” Burrell said.

“Hopefully we’ll get a chance to meet each other when you all invite me to your church. I’m not as expensive as I look! I don’t know, maybe you have a little left over from your PPP loan. Prayer, praise and strength, you’ll understand. Amen.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Later in the clip, Burrell is seen applauding church founder Brian Korn for telling a “truth that will make many people uncomfortable.” She began commenting on the performances of the churchgoers.

“Who likes to be told you’re mean? Nobody likes to be told that,” Burrell said. “Don’t worry until most people know something bad about themselves… I haven’t picked anyone out yet. God is good. God is great. You all look great. Most of you wear hats and cover up a lot. Anyway, here you are.”

“I have a great personality,” she added.

Burrell reportedly posted an apology video on Instagram, which appears to have been deleted.

Social media did not like Burrell’s lecture and many people took to Twitter to share their thoughts. “Kim Burrell always gives Christians a bad look. She never uses her platform in a good or uplifting way,” wrote one user. wrote

Click here to get the Fox News app

Another one User added“Kim Burrell is problematic. People are arguing semantics about this recent clip and trying to decipher what she really means, but it doesn’t matter. Her reputation precedes her.”

In 2017, Burrell performed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Cancelled After she made homophobic comments in a lecture.