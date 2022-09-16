New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republicans on Friday welcomed the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) decision to drop the mandate for children as young as two in Head Start preschool and daycare centers.

“I hope these reports are true, that Secretary Becerra is finally yielding to commonsense and lifting the federal mandate that forces some toddlers to wear face masks on the playground,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, RSD, told Fox News Digital. “I have been fighting this government since the beginning. This decision is long overdue.”

“Head Start’s veiled mandates will hinder the education and social development of nearly a million children from disadvantaged communities,” Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital. “Finally we’re one small step away from the moral code and one step toward real science. I’m glad to see the Biden administration reverse their disastrous policy and finally unmask American children.”

Senate Republicans have demanded the termination of the Biden administration.

An HHS spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that it will lift its COVID mask mandate in line with CDC guidelines. The Hill first reported the move.

“Today, the Office of Head Start (OHS) programs notified that it expects to publish, in the near future, a final rule formally eliminating the universal masking requirement in Head Start programs for all individuals age 2 and older. With updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance more closely align the Head Start program masking requirements,” said an HHS spokesperson.

“OHS will no longer monitor mask use in Head Start programs beginning in February 2022 following updated recommendations from the CDC,” the spokesperson said. “OHS will continue to evaluate compliance with the mask requirement during monitoring visits. This applies to all Head Start programs.”

An HHS spokesperson did not respond to a question from Fox News Digital about whether Head Start staff will continue to be vaccinated.

The change comes just days after Republicans in both the House and Senate called on the Biden administration to repeal the mask mandate.

Thune and Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee Ranking Member Richard Burr, RN.C., led a group of senators urging the administration to roll back the mask and vaccine mandates. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, of which Cloud is a senior member, spearheaded a similar letter.

“Several studies have shown that the constant wearing of veils by children is harmful; children who are learning how to speak, interact socially and understand the world around them at a young age suffer greatly developmentally, financially, and academically from this veiling policy,” the House lawmakers wrote.

The National Head Start Association, which says it is the “central association for the Head Start workforce,” also applauded Friday’s decision to roll back the mask mandate.

“The Head Start community is grateful for today’s announcement, which finally gives us the clarity we’ve been seeking. It will go a long way toward allowing programs to do what they do best in a safe, healthy and community-based manner,” the group said in a press release. “We applaud the administration’s work to restore key local authority to programs and their ability to serve as many low-income children and families as possible.”

The HHS decision comes at the start of the third full school year of the post-Covid era, which finds children and parents struggling with the effects of masking, shutdowns, virtual learning and learning loss.

“Before the pandemic, two-thirds of students in the US weren’t reading at grade level anyway,” Erica Sanzi, director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator, told Fox News Digital this week. “Things are already bad. Now, the house is more on fire than it already is.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this reportt.