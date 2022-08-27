type here...
GOP tries to make Biden's student debt plan a blue-collar wage issue before midterms

  • Republicans are looking for handouts to student loan borrowers as freeloaders.
  • A group working to elect Republican House candidates has released a new TV ad denouncing “bailouts for rich kids.”
  • The White House is firing back, singling out Republican critics who forgave small business loans.

WASHINGTON — Republicans are working to make President Joe Biden’s historic move to forgive student loan debt an economic wedge issue in November’s midterm elections, with a barrage of attacks calling the move elitist and unfair to plumbers, waitresses and truck drivers who never left. College

