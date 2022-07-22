New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic politicians in Republican states, including those along the southern border, Washington DC and New York City, have pushed back against calls for federal aid against illegal immigrants who allegedly hit their cities — arguing that those cities are dealing with liberal influences. Immigration policies by the Biden administration.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser have both blamed Arizona and Texas for sending immigrants to their cities, which they say is undermining their social services, including homeless shelters.

Bowser claimed that immigrants were “tricked” into getting on buses to the nation’s capital and called for federal help.

“Local taxpayers are not picking up the tab. They shouldn’t be picking up the tab,” Bowser said. “We really need a coordinated federal response. We know this has happened for refugees coming to states from all over the world, and we need to do the same in this situation.”

NYC Mayor Adams asked for federal money to handle asylum seekers from other states

At the same time, Adams said, NYC is dealing with a “significant increase” in asylum seekers, with more than 2,800 entering the city’s shelter system.

“In some cases, families are arriving on buses sent by the governments of Texas and Arizona, while in other cases, individuals appear to be being sent by the federal government,” he said in a statement.

Both Texas and Arizona are moving immigrants to the nation’s capital as part of an effort to bring the consequences of “open border” policies to the politicians who promote them — but both have denied sending immigrants to the Big Apple. . They also urged those mayors to turn their attention not to their states but to the Biden administration.

In a statement, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Adams “needs to get his facts straight and pay close attention to what’s really going on, because the security of our nation depends on it.:

“The state of Arizona is only offering voluntary transportation for asylum seekers to Washington, DC, not to New York,” he said. “President Biden created a crisis at the border — he failed to respond to calls for action and even refused to visit the border, so we’re bringing the issue a little closer to home for him.”

“The president’s policies place an excessive burden on Arizona communities,” he said. “Although our program is not chartered to New York City, it is convenient for these liberal mayors to finally speak out on this humanitarian crisis after it affects their communities.”

Rene Eze, a spokesman for Texas Gov. Abbott, also said Texas has moved 5,200 immigrants to DC since April, but not to NYC.

“If these Democrat mayors are now concerned about immigrants in their cities, they should call on President Biden to protect his jobs and the border, rather than attacking Texas with baseless political accusations,” she said in a statement.

Mayor Bowser Claims Illegal Immigrants Overcrowding DC Homeless Shelters

“Our border communities are being overrun and overwhelmed as President Biden’s open border policies encourage record levels of illegal crossings and the flow of deadly drugs like fentanyl into our state, and Texas is using every strategy to help our local partners,” she said. “Until President Biden secures our southern border, every American community is a border community.”

Meanwhile, in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis battled the Biden administration last year over the influx of immigrants into the Sunshine State. Recently, he secured funding to transport immigrants from Florida — and suggested sending them to Biden’s home state of Delaware.

Asked if DeSantis sympathized with the concerns of the DC and NYC mayors, DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pusha told Fox News Digital: “We sympathize with the concerns of all Americans who are suffering from inflation, housing shortages, and failing public schools. They are further stressed by uncontrolled illegal immigration.”

“This is a direct result of President Biden’s open-border agenda, which many liberal politicians (including the mayor of NYC) have vocally supported,” she said. “In other words, we feel for the innocent citizens harmed by the Biden border crisis, but we have no sympathy for the politicians who created it and are now complaining about the predictable results.”

“For a year, Governor DeSantis pointed out that everyday Americans — especially in Texas and Arizona, but also in Florida and elsewhere — have been bearing the consequences from Biden’s open-borders agenda,” she added. “Meanwhile, Biden and other celebrities who advocate for these inhumane and anti-American policies are shielded from their harmful effects.”

DeSantis’ office highlighted overdoses on fentanyl, which is primarily brought in through the southern border, as well as scores of Floridians killed by illegal immigrant criminals — as well as “skyrocketing” human trafficking into the state.

“Politicians in Washington, DC and New York City have pushed the open border agenda but have the power to ignore the dire consequences,” Pusha said. “That’s why Governor DeSantis is supporting efforts to send illegal aliens to cities (including DC and NYC) controlled by politicians who have supported and enabled reckless violations of our sovereignty.”

Republicans have pointed to the rollback of Trump-era policies such as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) by the Biden administration, as well as scaling back of Interior Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) priorities and halting border wall construction. The Biden administration has instead emphasized the importance of addressing the “root causes” of violence and poverty in Central America.