Politics GOP senators vote against the PACT Act, a bill...
Politics

GOP senators vote against the PACT Act, a bill to help veterans affected by toxic substances

By printveela editor

-

5
0
WASHINGTON — Eleven Republicans voted Tuesday against a bill that would have funded research and benefits for up to 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to toxic substances while serving.

A measure known as the PACT Act, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, passed with a vote of 86-11.

It was the result of months of bipartisan negotiations, and had already passed the Senate in June with strong Republican support.

PACT ACT explained: What is the PACT Act? Jon Stewart, Ted Cruz clash over bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

However, last week 41 Republicans blocked the legislation’s final passage, arguing over how the legislation would be financed. The block drew backlash from veterans groups, lawmakers, and comedian and veterans advocate Jon Stewart.

Here are the 11 senators who opposed the bill:

  • self Mitt Romney, R-Utah
  • Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
  • Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho
  • Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.
  • Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
  • Sen. Cynthia Loomis, R-Wyo.
  • Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho
  • Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.
  • Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.
  • Sen. Tommy Turberville, R-Pa.
  • Sen. Thom Tillis, R.N.C.

PACT ACT passes:Senate passes PACT Act, latest effort in years-long fight to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

Senators explain why they voted no

Toomey, who led opposition to the measure, said in a tweet, “Tonight, the Senate voted to give us a chance to fix a completely unnecessary budget gimmick in the underlying text of the PACT Act. This gimmick allows $400B to be spent entirely unrelated to Veterans Care. “

Tuberville, on Tuesday, expressed his displeasure with the bill In a tweet“The bill would enable the VA to effectively deliver care and benefits to veterans suffering from illnesses related to toxic exposure.”

Tillis said in a statement in June That “well-intentioned, the PACT Act makes new promises by breaking old ones, which is why I couldn’t support its passage.”

The bill now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

