As the US Senate began its budget reconciliation Saturday night, one senator took a few moments to highlight Rep. Jackie Walorski and her staff, who died in a car crash this week.

“Mr. President, I rise today to honor the lives of four Hoosiers who were tragically lost in a single car accident this week,” Sen. Todd Young, R-IN, said before the Senate chamber.

Walorski, 58, communications director Emma Thomson, 28, and district director Zachary Potts, 27, were named in the Wednesday collision in Elkhart County, Indiana. The sole occupant of the other vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, was also killed in the crash.

“We are grieving all of them and we are praying for their family and friends,” Young said. “Like everyone here in Indiana and back home, I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

“It’s certainly, it’s a very difficult time for those who knew one or more of these Hoosiers, it’s a very difficult time for their families and their friends and for all of us,” he added.

“What hit everyone especially hard was the loss of two young congressional staffers who, whether you knew Jack or Emma personally or not, you knew their type. If you were watching these activities from Capitol Hill, you knew the type of hard-working, intelligent, committed young man. Congress staff come to work. They dedicate a lot of their time, their talents and other opportunities to serve their country.”

“While we mourn their loss we should celebrate their successes. I think this is a reminder to be thankful for the many members of Congress who do more than people know,” Young continued.

Young also recognized his colleague, who he said had “infectious” confidence and could “light up a room.”

“Jackie knew she was here. Jackie knew this was her calling,” he said. “People don’t need to tell her that she belongs, but she has earned the right to work because she has certain things to achieve.”

“Her confidence was contagious. Everyone saw it. Everyone was impressed by it. People loved being around her, myself included,” Young added. “Jackie has many other wonderful qualities.”

He continued: “She’s always full of so much energy. She’s a spark of lightning. She can light up a room. She’s so enthusiastic and full of fire. And Jackie has a really big heart too.”

Young described Walorski as a “larger-than-life person” who “motivated and inspired people.”

“It is not too much to say that Jackie’s last breath was spent in service to her constituents, her God, the great state of Indiana and her country,” he concluded.

Walorski’s funeral will be held on August 11 at 11 a.m. ET at Granger Community Church in Granger, Indiana.