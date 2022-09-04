GOP Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley refused to recognize Biden as legitimately elected

Smiley, a Republican, is challenging Democrat Sen. Patty Murray in Washington.

Asked if Biden was legitimately elected in 2020, Smiley said “he’s our president.”

WASHINGTON – Tiffany Smiley, the Republican candidate for the Senate in Washington, refused to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legally elected on Sunday.

Smiley, a former triage nurse who is now Democratic Sen. Patty is challenging Murray, walking around the question three times during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union. The exchange came just days after Biden hit out at Republicans who supported former President Donald Trump’s false allegations of election fraud.

“A simple yes or no, do you believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square?” CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Smiley.

“Yes, he is our president,” Smiley replied.

Besh returned to the question twice during the interview.

“You didn’t say he was elected legally. I want to give you one more chance to say that or — and if you’re comfortable with your answer we’ll move on,” Bash said.

“Yes,” replied Smiley. “I think that’s been made clear. He’s our president.”

Asset or liability? Some Democrats are distancing themselves from Biden on the campaign trail

Former Ag Bar:‘There is no justification’ for Trump to hold classified documents

The back-and-forth underscores the challenge some Republican candidates face in this year’s key midterm elections, as Trump continues to claim the 2020 election. Many other Republicans are eager to focus on inflation instead.