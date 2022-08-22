New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

GOP candidate Ted Budd, who is running to unseat Republican Sen. Richard Burr in North Carolina, recently called out his Democratic opponent, Cheri Beasley, for “fraudulently running as a moderate,” before a staunch “defend the cops” supporter, Rep. Cory Bush, D-Mo.

Budd spoke to Fox News Digital earlier this month before a Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police roundtable in Charlotte, as the sitting US representative for North Carolina’s 13th district continues his tours with the state’s law enforcement leaders as he campaigns for the upper chamber of Congress.

“What’s really important right now for Bluey Back. There’s been this big movement to defund the police. It’s very difficult to enforce the law. Sometimes it’s very difficult, especially in inner-city areas,” Budd said in an on-camera interview. “Because of anti-police sentiment, whether it’s sheriff’s offices or police departments, they’re having a hard time growing their numbers. So we need to let the police know we appreciate them. Support them.”

“And to distinguish between my opponent, he’s running deceptively moderate, but she’s nothing like that,” Budd continued. “She’s raised funds with Cory Bush, unfortunately, my colleague in Congress, a leader of the police movement. And, you know, she’s defended cop killers, she’s thrown out criminal charges for sex offenders. The list goes on. So people need to understand what we’re up against as a state and go home. Make sure they choose the right person who will ensure they have a safe environment.

Budd, who received a coveted endorsement from the North Carolina Troopers Association, argued that Beasley is in a “serious place” amid President Biden’s tanking approval rating, and therefore, the Democratic Senate candidate is trying to distance himself from the White House reputation.

“Everything I do is about improving the lives of North Carolinians,” Budd told Fox News Digital. “And everything she does is run away from Joe Biden when she knows he’s a rubber stamp for Joe Biden’s failed policies.”

The Republican said he has already visited all 100 counties in the state and is now participating in discussions at other police lodges in Union County, Forsyth County and Fayetteville that same weekend.

“People are very welcoming. They want real leadership,” Budd said of his statewide tours. “They’re tired of the defund police movement. They’re tired of the radical left trying to tell them what to do. Parents want a say in their children’s education and they realize the left won’t allow that. They’re tired of where they’re trying to take our country and they want their freedom back.

Beasley was the first black woman to serve as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Although she received endorsements from law enforcement groups years ago while on the bench, Bush has partnered with police and Black Lives Matter activists in fundraising efforts seen as an attempt to garner support from left-leaning socialists. Members of the Democratic Party.

Former President Donald Trump, who campaigned with him, endorsed Budd at a rally in Selma, North Carolina, in April. He received some criticism from GOP rivals before the primary for avoiding discussions with prominent members of the North Carolina Republican Party.

Asked about the recent FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, Budd said he was focused on the next three months of his own race, though he wanted “full transparency” from the Justice Department. Make sure there’s not some sort of legal favoritism — cherry-picking magistrates, you know, anti-Trump — so they can get the result they want.”

“We need transparency, and we need justice,” he said.

In the current cycle, Beasley has raised Bud $9.6 million so far. According to recent FEC filings, the Democratic contender has raised $15.9 million, compared to the Republican’s $6.3 million.

Beasley raised $7.4 million in the second quarter, compared to Budd’s $2.1 million.

With the Senate currently split 50-50 along party lines and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holding the deciding vote, the high-stakes race to replace Burr in North Carolina is expected to draw more national attention as midterm elections in November approach.

A member of the House Financial Services Committee, Budd denounced the Inflation Reduction Act, which made its way to Biden’s desk without Republican support, as a “deceptively named bill,” particularly taking issue with a proposal to use taxpayer money to hire 87,000 IRS agents. .

“If they can do it to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, they can do it to these people,” Budd told Fox News Digital. “I actually put in an amendment that was rejected by the Democrats, and that amendment was that these new IRS agents wouldn’t use any of the money to go after people making $400,000 or less. And the Democrats rejected that, which means they’re all middle-class and low-income people who can’t afford a lawyer when the IRS is looking for them. To chase them.”