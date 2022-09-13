Toggle caption By Stephanie Reynolds/AFP Getty Images

Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C. has introduced a bill to create a federal ban Miscarriage at 15 weeks in an effort to force Republicans to accept a party-wide consensus on the issue.

The move comes as Democrats turned abortion into a rally after the Supreme Court’s ruling in June. Roe v. crazy. Polls have consistently shown that a majority of voters oppose ending federal abortion protections.

Graham acknowledged at a news conference Tuesday that the legislation has little chance of becoming law in the near future, and not just because Democrats control Congress and the White House. The proposed legislation includes exceptions for rape, incest and maternal health but has not received support from any GOP leader.

The effort is at odds with the views of many federally elected Republicans who say abortion should be left up to the states. Graham himself said the issue should be left up to the states before changing his stance with the legislation.

Graham told reporters that he had not spoken to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about the bill. McConnell himself has largely avoided committing to any discussion of a federal abortion ban. Within days of the Supreme Court’s decision RoA conservative victory decades in the making, McConnell downplayed the likelihood that such a ban would ever be enacted.

“It takes 60 votes in the Senate for both sides to win on this issue,” McConnell said at an event in his home state of Kentucky. “So I think the democratic process is going to work at the state level on this issue.”

Democrats did not try to bind all Republicans to Graham’s plan

White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre issued a statement reaffirming Democrats’ pledge to restore federal protections for abortion rights.

“Republicans in Congress are focused on disenfranchising millions of women,” Jean-Pierre said. “The president and vice president are fighting for progress, while the Republicans are fighting to take us back.”

Democrats have warned for months that they would move forward with a federal abortion ban if Republicans regain control of Washington — a message that has helped boost voter registration among women in several states.

The dynamic is especially difficult for Republican candidates in non-GOP strongholds, Like Joe O’Dea running for Senate in Colorado. In a recent interview with NPR, O’Day said he does not plan to support a federal abortion ban.

“I believe, in the first five months, moms have a choice,” O’Dea said. “After that, there should be some exceptions like rape, incest, the life of the mother. Those should be exceptions. And I will vote that way, and I’ve been consistent with that.”

But Graham said he thinks the federal abortion ban should be part of the campaign process and wants his bill to represent the consensus view of the majority of groups opposed to abortion rights.

“We’re basically trying to normalize America here,” Graham said. “If we keep at it and keep talking about it, maybe in a decade it will become law.”