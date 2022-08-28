New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The documents seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation before former President Donald Trump left the White House “should be turned over,” Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said Sunday.

During an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week,” Blunt ripped apart the timing of the FBI’s unprecedented raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, but admitted the former president “should have turned over the documents.”

“He should have turned over documents, and turned over lots of documents, George.” Blunt told anchor George Stephanopoulos. “I wonder why it’s almost two years and less than 100 days before the election, when all of a sudden we’re talking about this instead of the economy, or inflation, or the student loan program that you and I are going to talk about today.”

“The good thing is that they’re going to go through these documents specifically to sort out every document that the president has and the documents that he hasn’t turned over yet. I understand that he’s turned over so many documents that he should turn them all over. I imagine he knows that well by now,” he said.

Search warrant affidavit for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate: Five things to know

On Friday, a federal judge in Florida threw out a redacted, 38-page affidavit used to justify a search warrant executed on August 8 at Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump turned over 15 boxes to the National Archives and Records Administration in January 2022, and the FBI found classified records in all but one of those boxes, the affidavit said. The FBI said it has “probable cause to believe” that Mar-a-Lago has more records containing classified information, including national defense information.

The affidavit was heavily redacted, with 20 of the 38 pages redacted substantially or entirely.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Trump called the attack “one of the worst attacks on democracy” on social media on Saturday.