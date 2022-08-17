GOP Rep. Who is Liz Chaney? What is her political position? Is she running for president? What we know.

Wyoming congresswoman, former vice president and daughter of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent Republican critic.

Liz Cheney lost her re-election bid in Wyoming on Tuesday, but she said in a concession speech that she would “do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump never comes near the Oval Office again.”

Cheney has been a representative since 2017, and was chairman of the House Republican Conference until May 2021, when Republicans voted to remove her from the leadership of the party for criticizing Trump for his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Wyoming GOP leadership also voted not to recognize her as a party member.

While Cheney won her 2020 re-election bid with 73% of the vote, she lost to Republican Harriet Hagman by a 30-point margin. Hagman had previously supported Cheney, but Trump backed off, saying Cheney was out of touch with what Wyoming voters wanted.

Cheney focused on the future of the Republican Party, filing a form with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday morning to amend his campaign account in a leadership PAC known as “The Great Task” in reference to former President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

Where is Liz Cheney from?

Liz Chaney was born in Wisconsin, and split her time between Wyoming and Virginia when her father was elected to Congress in 1979. Both his parents are from Wyoming.

Chaney graduated from McLean High School in Virginia, attended Colorado College, and then moved to Chicago for law school. She returned to Wyoming in 2012.

Hagman repeatedly attacked Cheney’s Virginia upbringing and emphasized his own family ties to Wyoming on the campaign trail.

Who is Liz Chaney’s Family?

From 2001 to 2009, Liz Chaney was the George W. Bush is the eldest child of Vice President Dick Cheney. His mother is former Second Lady Lynne Cheney, and he has a younger sister, Mary Cheney.

She met her husband, Philip Perry, while attending Colorado College as an associate attorney general at the Department of Justice, general counsel for the Office of Management and Budget, and general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security under the Bush administration.

They have five children.

Is Liz Cheney Running For President?

Cheney said in a television interview after her primary loss that she was considering running for president in 2024.

Cheney told NBC’s “Today” Wednesday morning that the 2024 campaign is “something I’m thinking about and I’ll make a decision in the next month.”

She did not mention whether she would run as a Republican, though Trump will run and remain popular with some Republican voters.

Did Liz Chaney Work for the State Department?

Cheney told George W. Bush and his father worked at the State Department under President George HW Bush.

Before attending law school, Cheney worked for the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development between 1989 and 1993.

She was appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs in 2002, but left the post the following year to work on the Bush-Cheney 2004 re-election campaign.

She returned to the State Department in 2005 as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs and Coordinator for the Comprehensive Middle East and North Africa Initiative. She also led the Iran Syria Policy and Operations Group in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

Is Liz Cheney a lawyer?

Cheney received his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School in 1996. Before joining the State Department, he practiced as an international law attorney at the White & Case law firm.

What are Liz Chaney’s political views?

Cheney is a conservative Republican and accordingly voted with Trump 93% of the time Five thirty eight. Those of Trump’s colleagues such as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Paul Gosser, R-Ariz. Or a higher percentage than Matt Getz, R-Florida.

She believes herself “Strongly Pro-Life” and Roe v. Upheld the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Wade. She has supported legislation to defund Planned Parenthood and prevent taxpayer money from going to abortion.

She has voted in line with President Joe Biden less than 18% of the time Five thirty eight. Along with the rest of the Republicans in Congress, Cheney voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which would have put billions toward health care and climate initiatives.

Did Liz Chaney Vote to Impeach Donald Trump?

Cheney is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for allegedly inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Cheney joined Republicans Peter Meijer of Michigan, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, and Tom Rice of South Carolina as Republicans who voted to impeach Trump and have now lost their Republican primaries.

Neither Cheney nor any other Republican voted to impeach Trump in December 2019 over his alleged pressure on Ukraine.

“Releasing the Attorney General’s letter a month ago, this report confirms that Democrats have defrauded the American people for the past two years,” Cheney said. said in a statement in 2019. “There was no collusion.”

Why is Liz Cheney on the January 6 committee?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Cheney to a special House committee to investigate the January 6 attacks. He is the committee’s vice chairman and one of two Republicans on the committee, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

“What happened on January 6th can never happen again,” Cheney she said in a statement after accepting the offer. “Those responsible for the attacks need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious and non-partisan manner.”

As vice chairman, Cheney was at the forefront of questioning at the committee’s eight televised hearings in June and July.

Does Liz Cheney Support Gun Control?

Cheney was one of 14 House Republicans who voted in favor of a bipartisan gun package this summer that devoted billions, along with restrictions such as “red flag” laws to deny guns to people deemed dangerous and to extend background checks to age 21. Dollars for mental health services and school safety.

Still, Cheney considers himself a staunch supporter of gun ownership and Second Amendment rights.

“Nothing in the bill restricts the rights of responsible gun owners. duration. I will always protect the Second Amendment,” she said Statement after the vote.

Does Liz Cheney support same-sex marriage?

During her Senate bid in 2013, Cheney said she opposed same-sex marriage, which led people to fall out with her younger sister Mary, who is married to a woman. Cheney said he loved his sister and her family very much, but they disagreed on the issue.

Cheney publicly reversed his position in a 2021 interview with “60 Minutes.” She said she was “wrong” to oppose same-sex marriage and that she supports her sister and her family.