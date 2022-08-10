New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks met with former President Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on Tuesday evening and said the former commander-in-chief was “very upbeat” and “made up his mind” about 2024 — the decision he will make. Make it public “in time”.

Banks, R-Ind., and about a dozen members of the House Republican Study Committee, including Reps. Brian Babin, Mike Kelly, Claudia Tenney, Victoria Spartz, Pat Fallon, Mike Carey, Lisa McClain, Michael Cloud, Randy Weber, Troy Nehls, and Erin Houchin, a congressional candidate from Indiana, met with Trump at the New Jersey retreat.

A day after the FBI raided his home in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Fla., Banks told Fox News about Trump’s demeanor, saying, “He didn’t look the least bit defeated—he was very emotional, very upbeat.”

“It was a three-hour long conversation about what House Republicans are doing now to win back the majority and what we’re going to do with it when we win,” Banks said.

FBI Won’t Let Attorneys Into Rooms As Agents Raid Mar-a-Lago, Warrant Focused On Nara: Source

As for Trump’s plans for a 2024 White House run, Banks said the former president told the team he had “made up his mind.”

“We like his decision and he said it’s only a matter of time before he makes that decision,” Banks told Fox News, adding that Trump “enjoyed the enthusiasm” from RSC members on Tuesday to “make a quick decision” rather than later.

“He will only help us win more seats in November,” Banks said. “The Republican Party is bigger and stronger than ever because of Donald Trump’s leadership.”

Banks said Republicans “need a big turnout of Trump voters to build a historic GOP House majority to win the White House in 2024.”

While Trump was in New York City, his home in Palm Beach, Florida was attacked.

FBI agents would not allow Trump’s lawyers to watch as they raided Trump’s private residence early Monday morning, a source told Fox News.

White House says Biden learned about FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago through reports ‘as did the American people’

A source familiar with the raid told Fox News that the warrant was in connection with an effort by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to collect records and materials the former president took from Washington, DC to Mar-a-Lago.

“None of this was necessary,” the source said, adding that the FBI “wouldn’t let the lawyers see the attack. They told them to leave.”

When Nara visited Mar-a-Lago in February, Trump and his team “gave them what they wanted,” the source told Fox News.

“It was all given to them,” the source said. “It’s absurd.”

Another source said the Fox News talks and communications “never broke down”.

Earlier this year, NARA said Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his personal residence in Florida. The boxes allegedly contained “classified national security information” and official correspondence between Trump and foreign heads of state.

NARA notified Congress in February that the agency had recovered 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago and “identified items identified as national security information in the boxes.”

“The National Archives have not ‘found’ anything, they have, upon request, provided presidential records in a normal and routine process to preserve my legacy and comply with the Presidential Records Act,” Trump said in a February statement. Democrats are “looking for their next scam.”

FBI Raids Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: ‘Unprecedented’ for Agency to Execute Search Warrant on Former President

NARA reported the matter to the Justice Department.

a FBI source FBI agents from Washington, DC in the Bureau’s Evidence Response Team confirmed that they conducted the raid and notified the Miami field office before doing so.

A separate source familiar with the attack told Fox News agents brought a “safe cracker” and cracked a “relatively new one.” Safe at Mar-a-Lago But “there is nothing in it.”

Another source told Fox News that FBI agents went to Mar-a-Lago and checked every single office that was secured and kept documents and boxes off the property. Later, boxes and documents were taken to go through them.

“They weren’t smart about what they took,” the source told Fox News.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Banks, Tuesday night, said what happened at Mar-a-Lago only united the Republican Party.

“What happened at Mar-a-Lago unites Republicans in our outrage,” Banks told Fox News. “If anything, what the left and the corrupt Biden administration have done will only backfire on them, because the American people will stand with President Trump.”

He added: “The House GOP is fighting back. We are united in outrage against the Biden White House and the DOJ, and we stand with President Trump.”