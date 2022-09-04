GOP Rep. on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. McCall: ‘I personally wouldn’t do it’

McCall noted that presidents can declassify documents but said they do not have all the facts in the case.

McCall: Presidents have ‘a different set of rules that apply’ with classified material.

WASHINGTON – The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said Sunday that he personally disagreed with former President Donald Trump’s decision to store classified documents at Mar-a-Lago but said presidents live by a “different set of rules.”

“I’ve lived in a classified world for most of my professional career, I personally wouldn’t do that,” Rep. R-Texas. Michael McCall said on ABC’s This Week. “But I’m not the president of the United States. But they have different rules that apply to them.”

McCall was referring to the broad authority presidents have to declassify documents. Trump, whose Florida club was searched by the FBI last month, has insisted he has disclosed documents found there to agents. But others, including Bill Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, say they find that explanation “unlikely.”

“I know he was kicked out of the White House when he was president and it remains to be seen whether he released those documents,” McCaul said Sunday. “He says he did. I don’t have all the facts.”

Barr, once one of Trump’s most prized defenders, continued to distance himself from the former president last week, telling USA Today that his former boss had “no justification” for retaining the trove of classified documents seized from his home.

Barr, who famously broke with Trump in the administration’s final weeks when he revealed that federal authorities had found no substantial evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, also said the ongoing Justice Department investigation into the handling of classified documents was potentially “serious.” Danger to the former president.

“I think it’s a serious matter,” Barr told USA TODAY.

Contributed by: Kevin Johnson, Ella Lee