type here...
Politics GOP Rep. on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. McCall:...
Politics

GOP Rep. on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. McCall: ‘I personally wouldn’t do it’

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -

  • McCall noted that presidents can declassify documents but said they do not have all the facts in the case.
  • McCall: Presidents have ‘a different set of rules that apply’ with classified material.

WASHINGTON – The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said Sunday that he personally disagreed with former President Donald Trump’s decision to store classified documents at Mar-a-Lago but said presidents live by a “different set of rules.”

“I’ve lived in a classified world for most of my professional career, I personally wouldn’t do that,” Rep. R-Texas. Michael McCall said on ABC’s This Week. “But I’m not the president of the United States. But they have different rules that apply to them.”

McCall was referring to the broad authority presidents have to declassify documents. Trump, whose Florida club was searched by the FBI last month, has insisted he has disclosed documents found there to agents. But others, including Bill Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, say they find that explanation “unlikely.”

Former Ag Bar:‘There is no justification’ for Trump to keep classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Asset or Liability?:Some Democrats are distancing themselves from Biden on the midterm campaign trail despite the new momentum

“I know he was kicked out of the White House when he was president and it remains to be seen whether he released those documents,” McCaul said Sunday. “He says he did. I don’t have all the facts.”

Barr, once one of Trump’s most prized defenders, continued to distance himself from the former president last week, telling USA Today that his former boss had “no justification” for retaining the trove of classified documents seized from his home.

Barr, who famously broke with Trump in the administration’s final weeks when he revealed that federal authorities had found no substantial evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, also said the ongoing Justice Department investigation into the handling of classified documents was potentially “serious.” Danger to the former president.

“I think it’s a serious matter,” Barr told USA TODAY.

Contributed by: Kevin Johnson, Ella Lee

Previous articleMigrant bus arrives in New York City, greeted with handshakes, blankets
Next articleBritish Columbian charged with 2nd-degree murder in Banff stabbed

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

British Columbian charged with 2nd-degree murder in Banff stabbed

The RCMP said it believes Saturday's fatal altercation was unrelated to another fatal incident that occurred in the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

GOP Rep. on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. McCall: ‘I personally wouldn’t do it’

McCall noted that presidents can declassify documents but said they do not have all the facts in the case.McCall:...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Migrant bus arrives in New York City, greeted with handshakes, blankets

off Video Migrants arrived in New York City by bus from Texas...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Top Biden official says ‘optimism’ of anti-MAGA speech appeals to ‘all of us’ regardless of party

closer Video Biden speech among 'most disgusting speeches': DeSantis Florida Governor Ron...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Late ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman wins Emmy Award, wife accepts on his behalf after tragic death

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

PGA Tour extends LIV golf ban as ‘membership is not and will not be renewed’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

British Columbian charged with 2nd-degree murder in Banff stabbed

The RCMP said it believes Saturday's fatal altercation...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

GOP Rep. on classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. McCall: ‘I personally wouldn’t do it’

McCall noted that presidents can declassify documents but said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News