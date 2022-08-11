GOP Rep. Liz Cheney criticizes Republican ‘attack on FBI integrity’

Rap. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., called out fellow Republicans Thursday for criticizing the FBI in the hours and days after its agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

“I am ashamed to hear members of my party attack the integrity of the FBI agents involved in the recent Mar-a-Lago search. These are shameful comments that put the lives of patriotic public servants at risk.” Cheney tweeted ThursdayShortly after Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke about the discovery at the Justice Department.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday condemned threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department, calling them “sad and dangerous.”

Since the law enforcement action at Mar-a-Lago, right-wing Republicans have called for defunding the FBI, including Rep. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., who tweeted Monday night, “Defund the FBI.”

According to reports from Vice and MSNBC, at a recent CPAC meeting in Dallas, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said he wants to strip funding from both the FBI and the Justice Department for their roles in investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

GOP, long the law-and-order party, slams FBI, Justice Department over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search

Warrant motion:AG Merrick Garland: Justice Department files motion to seal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Cheney faces a tough primary on August 16

Cheney has been a fierce critic of Trump and some of his allies, and, in January of the House. 6 with the committee’s vice-chairmanship, sought to shed light on his actions related to the Capitol attack.

She faces Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hagman in the Wyoming primary on Tuesday; Cheney is the clear underdog in the race.

In June, Cheney urged the Republican Party to get rid of Trump, calling the former president a clear and present threat to both the GOP and American democracy.

“We have to choose, because Republicans can’t be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution,” Cheney said during a speech at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

Contributed by: David Jackson, Associated Press