GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, is leading in the WASH primary

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

Washington state Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol uprising, has advanced to the general election in the state’s 4th Congressional District, according to The Associated Press’ race call. press

Newhouse will face Democrat Doug White in the heavily Republican district in November’s general election.

Washington’s top-two primary system puts all candidates on one ballot and advances the top two vote-getters to the general election, regardless of party affiliation.

Newhouse was one of three House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in Tuesday’s vote. Fellow Washington state member Jaime Herrera Beutler of Congress is considering running in the 3rd District; That race was not called.

And in Michigan, Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated in that state’s Grand Rapids-based 3rd District by former Trump administration official John Gibbs.

As part of his ongoing revenge tour to oust Republicans who voted to impeach him, Trump challenged both Gibbs and Herrera, Beutler and Newhouse.