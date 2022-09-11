New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

GOP mega-donor and Technology billionaire Peter Thiel Republicans have been criticized for failing to convey a clear message about what they stand for ahead of the crucial midterms in November.

Thiel told an audience at the National Conservatism Conference that Republicans this cycle have focused too much on opposing progressive policies rather than offering a real alternative.

“The temptation is always on our side, all we have to do is say we’re not California,” Thiel said, embracing the Golden State’s far-left privileges. “It’s easy, it’s ridiculous to condemn, but … should we have a more positive agenda?”

Even if national headwinds favor Republicans this cycle in 2024, Thiel argues that the party needs to provide a positive vision and program to be successful and credible in the long term.

“My scoring [2022] The cycle means we’re doing less good than we were in ’94 with the Contract for America,” Thiel said. ”

Thiel said Republicans should be more than a party that doesn’t like “woke stuff.” Republicans argue that to build a lasting coalition, the party needs to figure out a way to deliver broad-based economic growth that benefits all Americans.

The comments come as national Republicans ponder whether to release an agenda before November or stay quiet and keep the election a referendum on President Biden and Democrats. Some Republicans point to 40 years of inflation, stubbornly high gasoline prices and Biden’s low job approval rating as enough reason to vote GOP.

“They failed, and they failed spectacularly in the last 18 months,” Blake Masters, the GOP nominee for US Senate in Arizona, told Fox News Digital. “You want a return to peace and safe streets and a secure border and a healthy economy: elect Republicans. This is a referendum on the failure of the Democrats.”

Others, like Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, have a different view.

“When I run [for governor] In 2010, I had a very specific plan to turn around Florida’s economy, and we did it,” Scott told Fox News Digital. “I think we definitely need to talk about what we’re going to do to turn this country around, to protect it. This country.”