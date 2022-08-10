GOP, long the law-and-order party, slams FBI, Justice Department over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy wants to investigate the nation’s top law enforcement agencies

A leading House Republican said the FBI could not be trusted

A GOP Senator Wants to Impeach AG Merrick Garland and Remove FBI Director Christopher Wray

GOP voter: “I haven’t trusted government agencies for at least 25 years.”

WASHINGTON – Monday gave Republicans a chance to distance themselves from former President Donald Trump. Instead, they doubled down on their support.

The GOP, which has been with law and order for decades, dramatically condemned the FBI for its search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to retaliate against Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department.