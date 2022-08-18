New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republicans are leading in Ohio’s midterm elections, according to a new poll that found voters more likely to support former President Trump following an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.

An Emerson College polling survey in the Buckeye State indicated Republicans held a ten-point advantage on the regular congressional ballot with 51% support, compared to 41% who said they would vote for the Democratic nominee this fall.

According to the poll, Trump-endorsed candidate JD Vance has a 5-point lead in the Ohio Senate race, with 47% of those polled supporting Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan’s 42%. Despite Vance’s lead, the race remains tight with 10% of people still undecided on who to vote for.

Ryan, on the other hand, leads Vance in favorability with 54% to his GOP opponent’s 50%. However, a majority (52%) of those surveyed expect Vance to win the midterm elections.

When asked who they would vote for in the hypothetical 2024 presidential election, Trump leads the race with 53% of the Ohio vote, ahead of President Biden’s 32%. Many Ohio voters said the recent FBI raid on Trump’s Florida home would make him more likely to vote for him if he decides to run.

The FBI recently raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for classified documents they suspect Trump took with him after leaving office.

TIM Ryan voted for the DEM bill to raise taxes, even though he called for lower taxes

The poll also indicated that the most important issue for Ohio voters is the economy. The poll indicated that Ohioans trusted Vance to manage the economy over Ryan, however, Ryan had more credibility to take abortion access in the state.

Among Ohioans, Biden’s job approval rating is only 39%, compared to the national approval average of 40%.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has a solid lead over his Democrat opponent, Nan Whaley, with 49% to Whaley’s 33%. The poll found that 8% plan to vote for someone else in November.

Ohio’s midterm elections will be held this fall on November 8.

Emerson College Polling Survey Held from August 15-16, 2022. The margin of error stands at plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.