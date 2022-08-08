New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has come under fire from President Biden over a provision in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act that would spend billions of dollars to hire thousands of new IRS agents and warned that new bureaucrats could be used. Targeting conservative groups.

If passed, tens of billions of dollars from the bill would go toward hiring 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents. The bill passed the Senate on Sunday with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tiebreaking vote. It will now go to the House for a vote at the end of the week.

“Joe Biden is building an army of IRS agents to harass and harass the middle class. This is a concern of every American taxpayer. The IRS targeted conservatives under the Obama administration, so one has to wonder if Joe Biden will use his new IRS army to attack conservatives,” said NRCC Chairman, Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital.

According to Politico, Emmer, who is rumored to be in the running for House GOP whip, may have reason to sound the alarm over the IRS target if Republicans retake the House in November. In 2013, the tax collection agency was accused of delaying additional scrutiny in the processing of nonprofit tax status applications by conservative organizations. After a two-year investigation by the FBI, the Justice Department announced it had declined to seek criminal charges in the case.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., introduced the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 after months of debate. Along with new IRS agents, the bill would spend hundreds or billions of dollars on Democratic Party spending on priorities like climate change and green energy.

Despite the bill’s name, it is unclear whether the legislation will have any meaningful effect on reducing inflation.

The Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) has given a report to this effect Americans earn under $400,000 Their taxes increased as a result of the one-year law. The committee also concluded that the new bill would raise $16.7 billion in tax revenue on Americans earning less than $200,000 a year.

Speaking on the Senate floor before the vote, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called the bill a “so-called” inflation-reduction act and acknowledged it would have “minimal effect” on reducing inflation.

Members of the House of Representatives are expected to debate and vote on the bill by this Friday, back in Washington, DC.