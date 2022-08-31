New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The state of California is facing a heatwave that is expected to worsen as the week progresses, but the House Republican whip. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was unsympathetic when the state power operator recommended limiting the electric car. Charging as the state moves towards making them the only option.

California’s Independent System Operator (ISO), the nonprofit organization that manages the state’s power grid, issued a heat bulletin on Tuesday in which they warned of “extreme heat” for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, which “is likely to stress the grid. With increased energy demands.” They said they intend to call on residents to take voluntary steps to reduce electricity consumption, including taking breaks from “using large appliances and charging electric vehicles.”

“California is now telling people to ‘stop using large appliances and charging electric vehicles’ from 4-9pm. That same state will force everyone to buy electric cars by 2035,” Scalise tweeted. “This is what Democrat control looks like—and they want it across the country.”

The House leader added: “What a joke.”

Reducing power consumption in the evening hours “reduces stress on the system and avoids more drastic measures, including rotating power outages,” explained the ISO.

Just last week the California Air Resources Board approved regulations that could result in electric cars being the only viable option in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, if approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, would ban sales of gas-powered cars starting in 2035.

ACCII estimates the result to reach 35% of cars sold in the state Fossil-fuel free By 2026.

The gas car ban is currently set to apply to Virginia as well, thanks to legislation signed by then-Gov. In 2021, Ralph Northam tied the state’s emissions standards to California’s. Incumbent Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vowed Tuesday to fight the law and withdraw it before it takes effect.