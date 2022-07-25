New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Several Republican lawmakers Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is being pressed about federal funding going to colleges and universities with ties to the Chinese government.

Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Jim Banks, R-Ind., led 56 of his colleagues in a letter to Austin asking the secretary why federal funds are going to schools linked to the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

“During the last administration, Congress finally took significant steps to combat China’s illicit influence efforts at US universities, Banks told Fox News Digital in a statement. “When Republicans regain the majority we will be able to defend the progress we have made. Trump is a president trying to reset our relationship with China to the way it was before.

Lawmakers wrote that they were concerned The Chinese government’s “influence and intrusion Confucius Institutes at American universities and other partnerships with PRC universities pose a national security risk to American universities and US research and development institutions.”

House conservatives prepare to fight back against bipartisan China bill as it moves toward Senate passage

Banks and Republicans wrote The presence of Confucius Institutes on American campuses “has long raised serious concerns about PRC government influence and intrusions into our higher education and research systems,” such as the Chinese government’s theft of American intellectual property.

“In response to these concerns and potential risks, Congress has introduced legislation and passed various laws to address issues surrounding PRC influence on US higher education and research through Confucius Institutes,” the lawmakers wrote.

Lawmakers pointed to parts of the 2019 and 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — a supersized bill that funds the military — that bar federal funds from going to institutions that host the Confucius Institute, a pro-Beijing educational institution. PRC, on campus.

They noted that the 2021 NDAA “prohibits DoD funding to any institution of higher education that maintains a Confucius Institute after October 1, 2023” and that the bills’ “provisions have forced many American universities to close Confucius Institutes on their campuses.”

“However, Confucius Institutes are far from their demise on our university campuses,” the Republicans wrote. “According to a recent report by the National Association of Scholars, 104 of the 118 Confucius Institutes on American university campuses have closed, at least 28 universities have replaced the Confucius Institute with a similar program, and 58 have continued to partner with a PRC university. Reached as part of an agreement with the Confucius Institute.”

“The most common reason given when universities close a Confucius Institute is that they are replacing it with a new PRC partnership program,” they continued.

Lawmakers cited the same section of the 2021 NDAA, which broadened the definition of a Confucius Institute to mean “a cultural institution directly or indirectly (emphasis added) funded or materially supported by the government of the People’s Republic of China.”

When the 2021 NDAA was introduced in Congress, they noted that the parent organization of the Confucius Institute in the PRC Ministry of Education was the “Chinese Language Council International Office (commonly known as Hanban), immediately rebranded as the Language Center. Exchange and Cooperation in July 2020.”

“It later formed a separate organization – the Chinese International Education Foundation (CIEF), which now funds and oversees the Confucius Institutes and their many restructured programs and institutes,” the Republicans explained.

“CIEF is controlled by the PRC government, despite its non-governmental status,” they added. “Any CIEF-funded cultural program or organization should be considered a Confucius Institute.”

Lawmakers indicated that the section of the 2021 NDAA dealing with Confucius Institutes would take effect on October 1, 2023, “two years after the enactment of the FY2021 NDAA.”

“This would provide sufficient time for universities to sever their affiliation with Confucius Institutes. Accordingly, DoD should adhere to the deadline established by October 1, 2023 to implement and implement the provisions of section 1062 and focus its efforts not only on Confucius Institutes but also on restructured programs and institutes with similar functions. continue and raise concerns similar to those of the Confucius Institutes,” the letter said.

“However, we have learned that DoD has granted funding with extended contract periods beyond October 1, 2023 to some universities, including several major state universities that have directly or indirectly funded their Confucius Institute with a similar program or institute. The PRC government will provide material support,” the letter continued. According to a recent report by the National Association of Scholars, these universities include the University of Michigan, the University of Hawaii Manoa, Michigan State University, the University of Minnesota, North Carolina State University, Stony Brook University and the University of Texas. In San Antonio.”

Lawmakers said the funding “raises many questions about how DoD will implement Section 1062 and whether these universities will receive some sort of exemption that would allow them to avoid Congress’s intent to prohibit DoD funding to any institution of higher education that maintains a Confucius Institute” and that many Chinese universities partnering with American campuses are “national institutions for the United States.” They have already been identified by the US government as posing a security risk and placed on the Department of Commerce’s entity list.”

Lawmakers have submitted funding questions for Austin to the secretary by August 15, 2022.

Banks was joined by 56 of his fellow House Republicans, including House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member of Alabama, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, Republican of New York, and Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan.

A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment on the letter, telling Fox News Digital, “As with all congressional correspondence, we respond directly to the letter writer.”