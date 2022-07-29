GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy: ‘I Don’t Remember’ Cassidy Hutchinson Talked Jan. 6

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he did not recall speaking with Cassidy Hutchinson on Jan. 6.

McCarthy’s statement contradicts Hutchinson’s sworn testimony before the committee on January 6.

WASHINGTON – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthytold reporters on Friday that he did not recall speaking with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on the day of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

“I don’t remember talking to him that day,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said in response to CNN reporter Manu Raju’s question about Hutchinson’s explosive testimony.

Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the committee that she had received a McCarthy’s angry call during Trump’s rally at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021, which was directly before the attack on the Capitol.

Star Witness:In ‘Incendiary’ Testimony, Cassidy Hutchinson Surprises Witness Jan. 6, Calmly Drops Bombshell

POTUS’ Temperament:Trump’s fury over election led to dish thrown, attack on Secret Service agent, aide says

McCarthy did not want Trump to go into the Capitol with the crowd and told him to “don’t come up here,” according to her testimony.

“Why were you concerned about the prospects of Donald Trump coming to the Capitol on January 6?” Raju asked McCarthy on Friday.

“I remember talking to Dan Scavino, I remember talking to Jared (Kushner), I remember talking to Trump,” McCarthy said, referring to Trump White House aides. He later added that the conversation took place during his move from the Capitol. “If I talked to (Hutchinson), I don’t remember it.”

McCarthy said he didn’t want too many people at the Capitol on Jan. 6. “But I don’t remember the conversation,” he added.

Trump allies:Meet the 5 Republican congressmen who apologized to Trump after the January 6 attacks.

Primetime Event:20 million people watched the prime-time hearing on January 6. Here’s why Americans say they’re tuning in.

McCarthy also said he did not recall being concerned about Trump’s presence at the Capitol and insisted he had no idea about Trump’s plans.

“Because I didn’t see (the rally),” he said. “This is very confusing. I didn’t see the speech. I was working. So, I didn’t see what was said, I didn’t see what happened after the fact.”

According to multiple witnesses, McCarthy called Trump on the day of the uprising to urge the former president to intervene in the violence.

McCarthy eventually reached out to Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and special counsel.

“I get the sense that they were scared … that (McCarthy) was scared,” Kushner said in pre-recorded testimony to the Jan. 6 committee.

Jan. 6 Live Updates: Cheney backs Hutchinson, ‘completely confident in his credibility’

‘Domestic threat:’ Liz Cheney says Republicans should dump Donald Trump

In the days after the attack, McCarthy also told Republican leaders that Trump should resign, according to a phone call published by New York Times and later Aired on MSNBC.

Before the leak, but shortly after an April story in the New York Times about his resignation remarks, McCarthy called the news outlet’s report “totally false and untrue.”

Contributed by: Associated Press

Reach Chelsea Cox on Twitter at @therealco.

January 6 Solution: Furious Trump pushes to Capitol, lawyer warns of ‘every crime imaginable’

About Hutchinson:Cassidy Hutchinson testifies at the Jan. 6 hearing. Who is Mark Meadows’ former assistant?