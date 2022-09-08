New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Exclusive – New Yorkers to Congressional Candidate George Santos, RN.Y. More to come starting Thursday, when he launches an ad buy directly inspired by his own experience living the American dream.

“I am the very embodiment of the American dream,” Santos told Fox News Digital. “If you watch the ad, it starts by telling you that, and then it tells you a little bit about where we are in our time and place in our country, where it’s all up in the air.”

“I don’t think little George, 34 years ago, would have had the same opportunities if he had started today,” Santos added. “I’m really excited to launch this ad and show people a little more about me and my story through this ad.”

The first 30-second ad, starting Thursday on both cable and digital, will be plastered across New York’s 3rd Congressional District. The district includes most of Long Island’s north shore—from northwestern Suffolk County, across northern Nassau County, and into the northeastern corner of New York City, Queens.

“His family lived the American dream, but now George Santos has seen that dream turned into a nightmare,” said a reporter from President Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D.N.Y. ., appear on the screen.

“Joe Biden’s rampant incompetence created record inflation, weaponized the IRS, unleashed deadly crime waves and destroyed American businesses,” the narrator added. “But Jorge Santos is fighting back, standing with Biden, saving his family’s dream and moving New York forward.”

The powerful ad concluded by calling Santos “our defender of the American dream.” He carefully selected the four Democrats he saw during his dream-turn-a-nightmare episode, because he thinks they represent “the worst” the Democrats have to offer.

“If you really look at the President of the United States, Joe Biden, you can’t have a more divisive person. You can’t have a more fundamentally corrupt person than Pelosi. You can’t have someone who will try to protest everything. About the American Dream at AOC, and You can’t have anyone more divisive and absent and, frankly, a failure of her office than Vice President Kamala Harris,” he said. “This country has gone in the wrong direction, a direction that the American people do not deserve to go.”

New York’s 3rd Congressional District was represented for two decades by former Republican Representative Peter King. But Democrats have controlled the seat since winning the first then-election in the 2012 election. Steve Israel and current Rep. Tom Suozzi, who was first elected in 2016. Santos has additional ads to go and said they all focus on the “unique and very diverse” segment of New York he hopes to represent, and that the spots will continue to feature “rank and file” voters rather than other politicians or celebrities.

“You stay connected, and you’re going to be able to see a very comprehensive ad package, like we’ve never seen before on political advertising,” Santos said.

Santos has previously called himself a “multi-diverse monastic” because his mother’s family is from Ukraine and Belgium, and his father’s side immigrated to Brazil from a former Portuguese colony in Africa, where his father grew up. He believes his ancestry makes him “as American as they come” and embraces his diverse background.

“I embrace it because it’s part of the big melting pot of New York City, it’s part of the big melting pot that is the United States,” he said.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.