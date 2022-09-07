New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Republican Senate Leadership Committee (RSLC) is selling a “Biden Survival Kit” complete with a screaming pillow and other swag to “help Americans cope” while President Biden is on the campaign trail.

In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, the RSLC touted the new campaign strategy after the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee asked Biden to become more involved in campaigning for down-ballot and state legislative midterm candidates. The RSLC is busy recruiting and electing Republican candidates to run for statewide seats, and it hopes its “survival kit” will combat this effort and help them through this fall’s midterms.

Survival kit A tote bag that says “Clean up on Isle 46,” a reference to Biden, the 46th president of the United States, includes a pillow and a mug that says “Scream here if you miss the low prices.” It’s “Surviving Biden’s America, one sip at a time.”

RSLC released a mock infomercial along with the merchandise, showing people being shocked by the high price of gas at the pump and dismayed by the numbers on grocery store receipts.

A GOP group working to elect state Republicans says the economy will be a focus for voters ahead of the midterms.

“Just when you thought Biden couldn’t make your life worse,” a narrator said as someone got into their car. “How do you accomplish this? Get a Biden survival kit, pick me up with a cup for your morning. And a pillow that screams when gas prices break the bank. And a tote bag to hold your unaffordable groceries. Elect state Republicans in November, to fight back against Joe Biden’s disaster .”

Vulnerable Democrat Warns ‘We Republicans’ Will ‘Tip Every Election’ They Will Lose After Dark Biden Speech

According to RSLC Communications Director Andrew Romeo, the “Biden Survival Kit” will help Americans survive the last two months before the November midterm elections.

“The best way to counter President Biden’s disastrous tax-and-spend agenda that requires Americans to pay more for everything is to elect more Republicans to state legislatures across the country to hold the line,” Romeo said. “In the meantime, this survival kit will help Americans endure the pathetic efforts of Biden and his state Democrat allies, who are trying to avoid responsibility for supporting the failed liberal policies that have destroyed the economy.

Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June and a new ad was issued to encourage the start of shipments, highlighting that gas and consumer goods costs are rising across the country under the Biden administration.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The RSLC will use funds from the new campaign to elect more GOP candidates at the state level, but the Republican Party is determined to elect and eventually recall more Republican candidates up and down the ballot in the final months before the overall midterms. Majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives this fall.