After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu criticized President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland for not having a plan to keep the investigation from looking entirely political.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Sununu, a Republican, said the administration must work hard to ensure that public trust is not lost for such an unprecedented investigation.

“Obviously Biden and Garland, they have no strategy, no anticipation of saying we’re going to take unprecedented action, so we have an unprecedented plan to reveal. And we’ve been for weeks now, they’re not showing any cards, they’re not showing anything, the lack of transparency, It’s infuriating,” Sununu said. “That’s where they completely blew it and that’s where they lost the trust of the American people because it looks political.”

Sununu said he understood that information should not be released during an active investigation, but said the search warrant executed on former President Donald Trump’s home “should have been premeditated.”

Politicizing the FBI over Trump’s raid could have national security consequences, a former agent-turned lawmaker has warned

“If they didn’t expect this kind of response from the American people, they were idiots,” Sununu said. “They really are. They are absolute idiots. Because you can’t go to the former president’s house, attack his house, and then we come back with you. That’s unacceptable to the American people.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in the Sununu state recently, calling for the FBI to be paid by those who responded to the attack on Republicans. Pence said the message was “just as wrong as the calls to protect the police.”

Sununu agreed, saying Sunday that Pence was “absolutely right.”

“We’re Republicans! We support law enforcement every time,” he said. “But the strategy at the top was a disaster and they have to own up to it.”

Trump Mar-a-Lago ride: Florida judge says part of assault affidavit can be unsealed

Sununu also addressed the November midterm elections, in which the GOP is seeking a seat in New Hampshire, re-elected against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Noted for having his state hold the nation’s first presidential primary, the governor stressed the need for Republicans to focus on the present and not look too far ahead.

“If we as Republicans across this country don’t get a deal done in 2022, 2024 won’t matter,” he said.