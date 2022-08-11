New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Dallas – Virginia Republican congressional candidate Yasely Vega is pledging to tackle the “lawlessness and lawlessness” caused by skyrocketing crime, hoping a red tide will happen in the fall.

Fighting historic inflation and wasteful government spending, as well as dealing with the migrant crisis along the southern border, are among Vela’s biggest priorities if elected to Congress, but as a law enforcement officer, tackling crime tops the list.

“It’s very important to make sure we uphold the rule of law, enforce the laws on the books, and as county supervisors we’ve polled across the country and the number one priority for people is a safe and secure community,” Vega told Fox News Digital. In an interview at CPAC Dallas.

Incumbent Rep. Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. Vele, who is fighting against, has “encouraged” her opponent’s party.[d] Crime in cities across the country points to prosecutors “who don’t do their jobs” and allow criminals to suffer “zero consequences.” Vega is a former police officer and county supervisor in Prince William County.

“So what does that tell the criminals? I can go ahead, break the law and nothing will happen. So I think that’s the result of failed democratic leadership and their policies. And so you have to go back to a place where if somebody doesn’t want to play by the rules, they have to follow the law. If there is a violation, they will be held responsible,” Vega said.

According to an exit poll, Vega was a strong advocate for Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in the 2021 gubernatorial race as chairwoman of the Latinos for Youngkin coalition, boasting a historic 54% of the Hispanic vote.

And with 2024 buzz already building among Youngkin Republicans, Vega seems excited about his prospects for a potential bid for the White House.

“He’s done a tremendous job … and I think it’s created a lot of excitement. A lot of people are fired up and, you know, that’s why you hear these conversations about him, you know, running for higher office,” Vega said. I’ll be praying for him, I’m rooting for him, but certainly we’re happy with the work he’s been doing so far in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we’re excited about what the future holds for our governor. ”

Asked if she was concerned about recent polls showing Democrats hope to take control of Congress in November, Vega expressed confidence that voters will remember “failed Democratic leadership” on Election Day.

“They can say what they want and use foul language all day long, but at the end of the day, look what they’ve done. We’re in this position because of failed democratic leadership and failed policies. And so we’re going to stick to these issues,” Vela told Fox News. Listed tuition and gas prices.

“And the sad thing is that it doesn’t have to be this way… You don’t have to pay more than $5 for gas, okay? If we really mean that we’re going to put America and the American people first and put their interests first. Everyone else, then we have to start electing people who will do what they’re going to do. And I see the change, and I’m really excited to be a part of this new class coming in because we’re going to deliver. We’re going to work on behalf of the American people, ” Speed ​​added.