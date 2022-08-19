GOP candidate says call for Garland’s death ‘good’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Republican candidate for Congress in western New York, said in a radio interview Former President Donald Trump should be ‘executed’ for authorizing search of his home Before making it clear later in the show that he wasn’t serious.

Buffalo-area businessman Carl Paladino August He made this comment in an interview with Breitbart News on Saturday, 13 In that interview, Paladino criticized President Joe Biden for lacking leadership and withdrawing from government.

“So we have two unelected people running our government under an administration of people like Garland who should not only be impeached, but probably executed,” Paladino said. “That guy lost. He is a lost soul. He’s trying to get an image, and his image, his method, is terrible. Attacking the former president’s home is justified – people are scratching their heads and they’re like, ‘What happened to this guy?’

In a later interview, host Matthew Boyle pressed Paladino about what he meant when he said Garland should be hanged.

“I’m just a face. That guy should be fired,” Paladino said. “He shows his incompetence. He wants to get his face in front of people and show that he has some skill, but his choice of issues and choice of methodology is sad.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FBI is generally responsible for investigating threats against the Attorney General. Messages seeking comment were left with his campaign Thursday.

Paladino spokesperson, Vish Burra, told the Buffalo News The candidate did not actually call for Garland’s death.

“The interpretation was clear: Carl did not intend to execute Garland, and when you listen to the interview, when asked what he meant, he said he was face to face,” Burra said Wednesday.

Paladino, a millionaire real estate developer who ran for governor of New York in 2010, is in a primary battle with New York Republican State Committee Chairman Nick Longworthy. Paladino was endorsed by US Representative Elise Stefanik.

The FBI and the Justice Department faced threats of violence Days after agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into the discovery of classified White House records.

Said a person on social media Federal agents died in a shootout to be killed “on sight.” with law enforcement officers in Ohio after attempting to enter the FBI’s Cincinnati field office with a semi-automatic rifle.

Paladino has a long history of outrageous comments.

In June, he shared a Facebook post The racist mass shooting in Buffalo is being suggested as part of a conspiracy to take away people’s guns. That same month, he apologized for a comment He did so in an interview in which he said Adolf Hitler was “the leader we need today” because of his ability to rally a crowd.

In 2016, Paladino joked to a newspaper that then-President Barack Obama would die of mad cow disease and that Michelle Obama should “go back to being a man” and be sent to live with a gorilla in a cave.

The following year, he was fired from the Buffalo school board for improperly negotiating teacher contract negotiations, though he argued that his comments about the Obamas were the real reason for his dismissal.

While running for governor, he was criticized for forwarding emails containing racist jokes and profanity to friends.