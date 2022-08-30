New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican congressional candidate Cory Mills has spent a decade abroad in military and diplomatic capacities, but told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he believes his community in Central Florida needs someone at the local level to push back against government encroachment. and inflationary economics.

Mills, who won the Republican nomination Tuesday for a Sanford-area House seat he will retire on Jan. 6, told Select Committee member Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., how he heard many stories of struggle through an estimated 100,000 door-knocks.

“We listen to the people and their concerns and the things that affect them,” Cook told Fox News Digital of Mills’ district, which rates the political report as “even” or swinging.

“And, you know, even though a lot of national issues really affect everyone at home, this kind of personalizes it.”

Mills tells of resident Dan, who described his family’s financial pinch amid record inflation, explaining a tough decision he recently made.

“He raised, he had two kids, and the other day one of his kids got hurt while on the playground; he hurt his leg,” Mills recalled. Dan took the kid to a local clinic — but he didn’t have enough resources. His family’s budget for emergency medical care – leaves him with no choice.

“Aren’t I filling my tank full now or trying to stretch our food money a little longer?” Mills recalled. “These are real issues facing every single American, especially here in our district.”

Mills said affordability in many aspects of life has become a challenge for his area — which is outside the booming Orlando metro.

While he’s glad to see Florida’s shift away from the liberal politics of the Northeast, Mills said the influx is draining local resources and driving up real estate prices.

“A lot of national issues have just been channeled into the communities and it’s really impacting every one of us in District 7,” he said.

Mills said he’s willing to work with a divided Legislature if the House goes to the GOP while the Senate remains Democratic.

“As a business owner, one of the things I’ve had a wonderful experience with is working with others — negotiating in terms of not compromising our values, our principles and what we stand for,” he said.

“For the Left that doesn’t actually try to undermine our Constitution, for the Left that doesn’t actually exist [forwarding] America’s final agenda, I don’t think it will be difficult.”

Still, he said he drew the line at Democrats who said he was pushing a “socialist-Marxist agenda” — calling himself a “10th Amendment guy.”

The amendment reserves to the states rights not delegated to the federal government by the Constitution. In that regard, Mills praised the leadership of the state of Florida, calling Gov. Ron DeSantis “not just the governor of Florida, but the governor of America” ​​— and said he strongly believes Tallahassee took the right strategy when it ignored federal coronavirus restrictions; Opting for state level regulation.

Although Democratic political strategist Karen Green Murphy won the party’s nomination amid the retirement, Mills said the outgoing lawmaker’s Jan. 6 committeeship is still notable.

“I think so [the panel] Definitely plays in the district — and all of America. We’ve seen political harassment: We’ve seen a continuation of that ‘J-6’ non-select committee ethics transfer when you look at President Donald Trump’s violation of the Fourth Amendment with the Mar-a-Lago attack. Unlawful, unlawful search and seizure,” Mills commented.