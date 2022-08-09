New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After the former President Trump After FBI agents raided the Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, Republicans blamed the Biden administration and accused the Justice Department of “political weaponization,” while Democrats praised the agency for holding Trump accountable for a “mistake.”

“MAL’s attack is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the administration’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden will be treated with kid gloves,” said Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Now the regime is getting another 87k IRS agents against its opponents? Banana Republic.”

Multiple sources told Fox News that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was related to items Trump allegedly brought to his private residence after his presidency ended. The National Archives and Records Administration referred the matter to the Justice Department, which said it found 15 boxes of classified material at the residence.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has issued a warning to Attorney General Merrick Garland that extensive oversight by Republicans in Congress could be headed his way.

Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida ‘under siege’ by FBI agents

“Attorney General Garland: Secure your documents and clear your calendar,” McCarthy wrote.

South Dakota Gov. Christy Noem blasted Biden’s FBI, calling the agency’s actions “un-American” in a statement posted on Twitter Monday evening.

“The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weapon of the Justice Department. They have succeeded President Trump as candidate, president and now ex-president. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is wrong-American,” Noem wrote.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States. After working with the appropriate government agencies, this unprovoked attack on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump said Monday.

The DOJ is reportedly investigating Trump’s conduct and communications as part of the 2020 election probe

“This is prosecutorial misconduct, weaponization Legal system “And I don’t want to run for president in 2024, especially on the basis of recent polls, who will do anything to stop the onslaught of radical left Democrats, as well as Republicans and conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections,” the former president continued.

But “squad” spokeswoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., went so far as to say the FBI is working toward “accountability” and that Trump should be in prison.

“That’s what happens when you break the law, try to steal an election and incite a deadly coup. Donald Trump should be in jail. I’m glad to see the FBI taking steps toward accountability.”

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., called Trump’s statement “defensive” during an MSNBC segment Monday.

“But look, the FBI doesn’t go in unless a judge signs off on a search warrant. That means they have some potential evidence of possible wrongdoing. And that’s something that the whole country needs to pay attention to and it shows that Justice Garland, Attorney General Garland is setting this up in stages,” he noted. .

“I think Attorney General Garland and the Justice Department did a very good job following the facts,” he said. “I think it gives me confidence that the Justice Department is really pursuing this in a thorough, impartial and non-political way,” Khanna continued.

Congressional Republicans also took to Twitter to criticize the FBI’s “unprecedented” raid.

“The only thing missing from the unprecedented FBI raid on President Trump’s home were Muammar Gaddafi’s sunglasses and Joe Biden’s hat,” wrote Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., asked on Twitter: “What does the FBI know about Hunter Biden?”

A GOP representative from Indiana. The Senate passed Jim Banks’ $739 billion Manchin-Schumer bill, which expanded the IRS, amid his rebuke of the FBI’s action.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“If the FBI can raid the home of the former President of the United States, imagine what 87,000 more IRS agents will do to you,” he joked on Twitter.

Federal law prohibits the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, although Trump, as president, is likely to try to argue that he is the ultimate declassification authority.

Fox News’ Brooke Singhman, David Spunt, Bradford Betz contributed to this report.