Goodyear is working on an out-of-this-world off-road tire.

The company is joining General Motors and Lockheed Martin in developing a new lunar mobility vehicle that will return humans to the Moon and future missions for NASA’s upcoming Artemis mission.

Goodyear designed the airless mesh “tires” used on the original Apollo-era lunar roving vehicles and is developing the idea further.

A Goodyear spokesperson told Fox News Autos that a variety of metal alloy compositions are being developed that allow vehicles to retain their elastic properties at temperatures as low as -250 degrees, while also being able to withstand heat in excess of 250 degrees.

“Everything we’ve learned from making tires for the harshest operating environment of the Moon will help us make better airless tires on Earth,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer at Goodyear.

The tires have treads optimized to provide traction on lunar regolith and flexible elements tuned to keep the vehicle stable in one-sixth Earth’s gravity.

General Motors and Lockheed Martin are working on a range of vehicles based on GM’s Ultium electric powertrain that will have autonomous driving capability and provisions for people and cargo. NASA isn’t the only organization that can use them.

General Motors and Lockheed Martin NASA plans to send them to the lunar surface with or without support and provide them to any mission that visits through a rental program, and is designed to last a decade or more with little maintenance required.

That means the tires have to last much longer than the originals, only covering a few miles in hours on the three Apollo missions that brought the Lunar Roving Vehicles.