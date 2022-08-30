New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Good Samaritans in Tennessee jumped into action and detained a man suspected of killing two women during a front yard argument Monday until police arrived, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Cavalier Drive in Hendersonville around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department said.

Responding officers found two women, 60-year-old Laura Undis and 67-year-old Virginia Deirdre Sheen, in the front yard of the home with gunshot wounds. Police said the suspect, 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was already taken into custody by Good Samaritans when officers arrived.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed Martin had a failed relationship with Undis.

Bend, Oregon, shooting: 66-year-old service worker tries to disarm shooter, may have saved life, police say

Sheen, a neighbor, tried to intervene when Martin and Undis began arguing in the front yard of the home, police said. Martin allegedly pulled out a pistol and began firing, striking Andis and Sheen.

Both women were rushed to Hendersonville Medical Center, where they both died, officials said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Martin was taken into police custody and will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.