A 21-year-old Massachusetts man is recovering after being stabbed and bitten by an alleged purse thief.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Maldon, a suburb of Boston. The good Samaritan — Instacart delivery driver Ryan dos Santos — said Boston 25 News He has no regrets about handling and restraining the suspect.

Dos Santos was about to make the delivery when he heard a woman screaming for help.

“He started running. I followed him,” dos Santos told the TV station. “I saw the opportunity, took it. [We] went to the ground. He was able to hit me on my leg, my quadruped … bit me three times on my left arm.”

The alleged purse thief has been identified by police as 26-year-old Jason Seay.

A teenage girl caught the takedown with her cell phone camera.

When the police arrived at the scene, they arrested See.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal. I did what every good citizen should do,” dos Santos said. He was released from a Boston hospital Monday night after being treated for his injuries.

Dos Santos was released from a Boston hospital Monday night after being stabbed in the leg and bitten on the arm several times.

The stolen purse was returned to the victim in her 30s, who was walking from a nearby subway station. Police told Boston 25 she suffered some injuries from the incident but is otherwise fine.

“See is expected to be arraigned on multiple charges in Maldon on Tuesday,” the media outlet reported.