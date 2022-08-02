New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When you are in the presence of some insects – you may be lucky.

Many bug species have been described by various cultures as bringing good luck, often based on historical events.

While insects like butterflies and ladybugs are known to bring good luck, how did these tiny species get their lucky bug label?

Dr. is Dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences at Mount Saint Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jean Kritsky is an expert on the cultural perception of insects.

He explained in an interview with Fox News Digital how these interpretations have been translated through history.

“A lot of it has to do with the culture of believing they’re lucky,” he said.

“And in most cases, these things are based on actual events that happened in the past,” he also said.

Kritsky, a member of the Entomological Society of America, lists some of the most famous lucky bugs, starting with the lucky ladybug.

Ladybug

Ladybugs are arguably the most well-known bug for bringing good luck.

The ladybug, also known as the ladybird beetle, was first considered lucky in the Middle Ages when large aphid outbreaks occurred in Europe, Kritsky said.

People living in Catholic areas prayed to Mother Mary to save them from the rampant aphids.

Then the ladybug, an “extreme predator” of the aphid, arrived and feasted on a large food base. Eventually, it eased the infestation.

“They ate the aphids and saved the day,” the expert said.

The local population began to call them “our lady’s bugs” or “our lady’s beetles” – hence the name ladybug.

“For that reason, they have always been associated with Mother Mary,” he said.

Kritsky explains that it’s “very lucky” to have a ladybug land on you — but bad luck to kill a ladybug.

“So it should be avoided at all costs,” he said.

Ladybug mythology also extends to counting the number of spots on a ladybug’s back, which is thought to be an indicator of how many happy months you’ll have if it lands on you.

The praying mantis

The majestic praying mantis naturally gives off supernatural and spiritual vibes.

Kritsky considered these insects to represent “superb prayers”, given their stature and form of prayer.

This made the species a symbol of good luck for the Catholic community of the Middle Ages.

“They are considered a symbol of piety and spirituality,” he said.

These insects have also been called “praying nuns” in history, according to Kritsky, because of the flaring pronotum below the head on some mantids, which resembles the habits worn by Catholic orders.

If found in or around your home, the praying mantis will be considered an angel watching over you.

Krystky added that the praying mantis is also “very personable” and follows the human gaze upon encounter.

Due to climate change and the use of regular pesticides and herbicides, the praying mantis population has declined significantly, according to the expert.

Other insect populations are also dwindling – including the fellow lucky bug butterfly.

Butterfly

Although species such as the migrating monarch butterfly have recently been classified as endangered, the beautiful butterfly is still a symbol of good luck.

Butterflies are linked to folkloric characters such as pixies – and associated with dreams and fairy tales.

Based on the butterfly’s metamorphosis — beginning as a caterpillar early in its life cycle — the insect is a constant symbol of rebirth and reproduction, Kritsky points out.

“The idea that these things are lucky is, to some extent, a motivation for many people,” he said.

“They are symbols of beauty.”

In ancient Greek, the word for butterfly is “psyche”, which is translated as “soul”.

In ancient Egypt, butterflies were a major symbol of death and the afterlife – and were often found as inscriptions in tombs.

Although the ancient Egyptians didn’t have the same concept of heaven as Western religions, their vision of the afterlife was full of beauty and butterflies, Kritsky explained.

“The whole process of burial is a journey to the afterlife,” he said.

“And the afterlife is called this scene with plenty of fish and birds and butterflies … it’s a very inspiring symbol.”

Cricket

In some cases, crickets can be considered noisy pests – but chirping insects have been known to bring good luck for millennia.

Cricket is considered a lucky charm in Asian culture; Often, they are kept in cages and kept around the dwellings.

In many cases, crickets are used to protect homes because their chirping decreases as intruders approach, Kritsky said.

They felt lucky if they were at home.” “They helped save the house, which was beneficial.”

Crickets are included in many Asian scroll paintings, especially those in Japan.

The insect was also considered lucky in Native American culture, but killing a cricket was considered unlucky.

Dragonfly

The reproduction of the dragonfly has been considered a symbol of good luck throughout history, similar to the story of the butterfly.

A dragonfly’s metamorphosis requires the young nymph to leave the body of water in which it hatches – and emerge as an adult dragonfly.

In many cultures, dragonflies are thought to be the boundary between consciousness and the “subconscious dream transition,” Kritsky added.

“They are often considered symbols of prosperity, peace, strength, courage and harmony,” he said. “So, for that reason, it’s considered a lucky insect.”

Scarab beetle

A relative of the dung beetle, the scarab beetle is a lesser-known lucky bug. Dating back to ancient Egypt, the scarab beetle served as an iconographic image of the god Khepri.

According to Egyptian mythology, the sun was moved across the morning sky by the scarab beetle, just as a beetle rolls dung over the sand, Kritsky said.

“In ancient Egypt, they thought that the action of insects in real life represented their theological meaning,” he said.

Amulets carved out of clay in the shape of scarab beetles were often sewn into the mummies’ linen, in most cases in the upper left shoulder and chest pocket, “to help ensure reincarnation,” Kritsky explains.

“The scarab is a symbol of regeneration and continues to be reborn every day,” he said.

“That’s why they were considered a beneficent force in Egyptian mythology.”