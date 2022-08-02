New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Golf legend Greg Norman, who has faced criticism for his Saudi-funded LIV golf league, deflected criticism in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Sunday, where he outlined his plan to revolutionize the sport and revealed details of a multi-million dollar offer. LIV was made for Tiger Woods.

Norman sat down with Carlson at the Trump Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday after the final round of the third LIV golf tournament, in which 48 international golfers competed for $25 million in prize money.

The A rival of the PGA Tour The relationship with the Saudi Arabian government has caused a huge backlash. However, LIV Golf has managed to attract golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson, while also drawing fire from Rory McIlroy and others.

Norman said his league was forced to delay its official launch in February after unspecified “hurdles” were thrown up on the PGA Tour.

“We decided to take a step back, analyze the situation. We know where our model is. We know it’s not going anywhere. The money is in the bank,” he told Carlson. We adjusted and worked around every obstacle thrown our way, so we came up with the Invitational Series.”

Norman used the time to survey fans lacking in sports, and how they felt fan engagement could improve.

“Our model is built 100% around the Gulf ecosystem from the ground up,” Norman told Carlson. “We’re not trying to destroy the PGA Tour or the European Tour. They need to work in the ecosystem to show that it’s a big enough place. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry.”

Norman said it “blows my mind” that sponsors have fired pro-golfers for joining LIV because of their Saudi ties, despite doing billions of dollars in business in Saudi Arabia.

“The PGA Tour, I think, has 27 sponsors in Saudi Arabia that do 40-plus billion dollars worth of annual business on an annual basis,” he said.

“Why doesn’t the PGA Tour call CEOs [these businesses] Are you saying we can’t do business with you because you do business with Saudi Arabia? Why are they choosing professional golfers? Male professional golfers,” Norman continued.

Norman said the PGA would be reluctant to accommodate another high-level US golf tour because it would threaten the monopoly they have long enjoyed.

“It’s a monopoly. They want to shut us down any way they can,” he said, “so they can use any leverage point.”

Still, Norman says he’s confident about LIV Golf’s future.

“They are not shutting us down because the product speaks for itself. We have almost on a daily basis, we are getting calls from players every day. [saying] ‘The list goes on and on for players I want to come in. This is again a testament to proper white noise.”

When asked why his rival’s visit caused such a stir among American golf fans, Norman replied, frankly, “I don’t know.”

“I don’t really care,” he added. “I love the game so much and I want to grow the game of golf and at LIV we see that opportunity not only for men but also for women. At LIV we see it for the NCAA and for the younger generations. At LIV we see it as a way for kids to experience new opportunities out there.

He continued, “LIV is the future of golf…because you don’t see what we see in the future. CSR programs, education programs, all the things we want to be involved in golf and developing the game. Golf,” Norman said.

Norman later revealed to Carlson that LIV Golf had made an offer to Tiger Woods in the $700 million to $800 million range. Woods ultimately declined and remained a loyal member of the PGA Tour.

Carlson asked if it was true that LIV offered Woods .$700M-$800M.

“That number is there, yes,” Norman responded. “Tiger is a needle mover. So you have to look at the best. They approached Tiger first before I became CEO,” he said, adding, “Yeah, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood.”

