Golf legend Gary Player has strongly defended the PGA Tour against the LIV Golf Series as the Saudi-backed rival league prepares to play in Boston at the weekend.

The 86-year-old, who won nine major tournaments in his illustrious career, appeared on BBC Radio 5Live on Wednesday and was undisputed champion after playing 54 holes over the three-day event.

“I’m not going to take a billion dollars for my nine majors in two tours. I’ve worked hard. I’ve had passion. I’ve traveled the world. It’s been an education, I’ve met amazing people,” Player said. “How can you ever become a champion playing 54 holes and no cut on tour?

“What kind of tour is that? 54 holes, no cut, a team event that nobody understands. It’s a tour for people who don’t have confidence in their future. They don’t have confidence that they can be winners. It’s never going to happen. To compare it to a regular tour. Not a chance. They’ve declared war on the PGA Tour. .”

The player said that those who went to the Renegade League should not expect to be part of the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup.

One of the top defectors was British Open champion Cameron Smith. The player said he doesn’t know what the future holds for Smith.

LIV Golf receives cold welcome ahead of BMW PGA Championship, asks players not to wear branded clothing

“I really thought that here was a young man who was going to be a superstar. What kind of future does he have now? Will he be able to realize this great dream of becoming a champion? I don’t know,” the player said. radio interview, Henrik Stenson understands why he decided to leave – financial reasons.

“But this is a potential superstar. I think his advisers gave him the wrong advice.”

Smith is the latest golfer to bolt in a rival league, joining Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and many others.

The sportsman has his own connection with Saudi Arabia – being an ambassador for Saudi golf. He wore the Saudi golf logo when he was an honorary starter for the Masters and wore the Aramco Team Series patch at an event before the Open Championship.

According to Golf Digest, he initially defended those who jumped into LIV Golf as “needing the money.”