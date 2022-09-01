New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Golden retriever puppy Captain, watched by millions of people on TikTok.

That’s because Captain, who is now almost 13 weeks old, met his new owner Carly Hudson for the first time at Melbourne Airport as he was carried to her in a crate after taking off on a flight.

Hudson told Fox News Digital that the pup took a solo flight from Brisbane to Melbourne to meet her new owner — and the moment was palpable for both of them.

Hudson posted a Tiktok of the pair’s initial encounter as he let the captain out of his carrier at the airport.

In the video, as soon as she opens the crate and takes him out, the captain – tail wagging wildly – is seen giving his new mother lots of hugs and kisses.

The video caption reads: “The day the captain traveled interstate to finish [our] family.”

TikTok went viral with over 2.2 million views and 372,000 likes.

Hudson now runs a TikTok account dedicated to the captain called “Carliand Captain,” which shows the puppy as he grows.

From the social media page, the captain seems to be thoroughly enjoying his toys, baths and sticking his head out the car window while driving.

One commenter wrote to the pup’s new mom and dad, “He’s so cute. Congrats on being pawrents.”

According to the AKC, in addition to making great pets, golden retrievers make excellent therapy dogs.

They possess qualities of empathy and unconditional love, which the captain seems to have in spades for his master.

In terms of popularity, golden retrievers have been in the top 10 of the most popular dog breeds in the United States for decades.

Most male golden retrievers weigh between 65 and 75 pounds, while females are smaller, around 55 to 65 pounds.

The average life expectancy of a Golden Retriever is between 10 and 12 years.

Goldens are affectionate with their families and are good with children and other dogs.