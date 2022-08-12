New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner will require hip surgery and will miss the upcoming season, the team said Thursday.

Lehner, 31, is expected to spend the entirety of the 2022-23 season on chronic injured reserve, with three years remaining on a contract that includes a $5 million annual cap hit. The team said no timeline has yet been set for his recovery.

He also had shoulder surgery in the offseason.

Lehner started 44 games for the Golden Knights last season and finished 23-17-2. He has a 152–141–49 record and a .917 save percentage in his NHL career. He won the William M. Jennings Trophy twice – in 2019 with the New York Islanders and in 2021 with the Golden Knights.

During the Golden Knights’ late-season run, which saw them fall out of the playoff picture for the first time since entering the league in 2017, Lehner disputed reports of upper- and lower-body injuries in postgame media sessions.

In what turned out to be his final appearance of the season on April 20, Lehner was substituted in favor of rookie Logan Thompson between the first and second periods of a 4-3 overtime win over the Washington Capitals. Then-coach Peter DeBoer said it was done to energize the team and create a different vibe.

But with Vegas’ playoff hopes hanging in the balance, reports emerged that Lehner had agreed to season-ending surgery for an undisclosed lower-body injury suffered April 22 in Philadelphia.

After missing three straight practices leading up to a must-win game against the San Jose Sharks on April 24, Lehner served as Thompson’s backup in the game.

Less than two weeks before he was fired, DeBoer previously expressed regret for describing Lehner’s situation, saying he felt the 12-year veteran was uncomfortable in net during a road trip in Canada.

With backup Laurent Brossoit’s status also uncertain after undergoing offseason hip surgery, the Golden Knights are left with a potential goalie tandem of Thompson and journeyman Michael Hutchinson to start the season.

Thompson, the AHL Goalie of the Year in 2019, went 10-5-3 with a .914 save percentage in 19 appearances with Vegas last season.

Hutchinson, who has had stops in Winnipeg, Florida, Colorado and Toronto, has career marks of 55-55-15 with a 2.79 GAA and .905 save percentage in 137 appearances.