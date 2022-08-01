Entertainment Golden Globe winner, Tom Cruise is at his best... Entertainment Golden Globe winner, Tom Cruise is at his best in his long acting career By printveela editor - August 1, 2022 4 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 11 American actor and producer Tom Cruise first appeared in a film in 1981 and made a name for himself in the 1983 film “Risky Business”. He played Maverick in the first “Top Gun” movie in 1986. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 11 In 1990, Tom Cruise met his second wife and award-winning Australian actress Nicole Kidman. The ’90s-era couple adopted two children during their marriage from 1990 to 2001. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 11 Tom Cruise and his son Connor Cruise at a 2013 LA Kings NHL playoff game. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 4 of 11 Cruise’s ’90s movies include “A Few Good Men,” “Jerry Maguire,” and “Mission: Impossible,” which can be seen here. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 5 of 11 Tom Cruise was seen at the 2017 film premiere of “The Mummy”. He plays Nick Morton in the film. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 6 of 11 In 2012, Tom Cruise starred in the action film “Jack Reacher”. Cruz was photographed in front of a Chevrolet Chevelle SS, the model used in the film. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 7 of 11 In 2016, Cruise reprized his role in the “Jack Reacher” sequel, “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 8 of 11 “Topgun: Maverick” is released in 2022 and stars Tom Cruise as Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. Cruise was filmed at the premiere in Korea. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 9 of 11 Cruise worked with co-stars Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller on “Top Gun: Maverick.” (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 10 of 11 Tom Cruise has been acting for four decades. Cruise was 24 years old when the first “Top Gun” movie premiered, and he will turn 60 in 2022 shortly after “Top Gun: Maverick” premieres in Japan. (Getty Images) previous Image 11 of 11 Cruise was nominated for three Oscars for his roles in “Magnolia,” “Jerry Maguire” and “Born on the Fourth of July.” He won three Golden Globe Awards. (Getty Images) Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleWest Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year Award Finalists NamedNext articleHouse Oversight GOP Investigating DHS Efforts to Obstruct Agency Watchdog Probes of Southern Border Latest news TOP STORIESprintveela editor - August 1, 20220What we know about the deadly explosion at a prison camp in Ukraine An explosion in a detention camp in eastern Ukraine killed at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war. ...Read more TOP STORIESprintveela editor - August 1, 20220What it’s like to watch the women’s Tour de France when the only American has won itRead more US NEWSprintveela editor - August 1, 20220Ron Vitiello blasts Biden’s border hypocrisy: ‘Just super-woke thinking walls don’t work’ off Video The White House is backtracking on border wall statements Former...Read more Politicsprintveela editor - August 1, 20220House Oversight GOP Investigating DHS Efforts to Obstruct Agency Watchdog Probes of Southern Border closer Video Biden plans to build part of the unfinished border wall...Read more - Advertisement - Entertainmentprintveela editor - August 1, 20220Golden Globe winner, Tom Cruise is at his best in his long acting career NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! ...Read more Lifestyleprintveela editor - August 1, 20220West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year Award Finalists Named closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 1st Here are...Read more Must read TOP STORIESprintveela editor - August 1, 20220What we know about the deadly explosion at a prison camp in Ukraine An explosion in a detention camp in eastern...Read more TOP STORIESprintveela editor - August 1, 20220What it’s like to watch the women’s Tour de France when the only American has won itRead more - Advertisement - You might also likeRELATEDRecommended to you Entertainment Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone’s Criticism of Potential ‘Rocky’ Spinoff, ‘Drago’ closer Video... printveela editor - August 1, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment George Takei, JJ Abrams and more pay tribute to late ‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols (CNN)George Takei and JJ... printveela editor - August 1, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Unsealed Depp vs. Heard Court Docs Reveal ‘Aquaman’ Actress Is ‘Exotic Dancer’ closer Video... printveela editor - August 1, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment ‘Endor’ trailer explores the origins of familiar ‘Star Wars’ heroes (CNN)The hero of "Star... printveela editor - August 1, 2022 0 Read more Related