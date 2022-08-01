NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    American actor and producer Tom Cruise first appeared in a film in 1981 and made a name for himself in the 1983 film “Risky Business”. He played Maverick in the first “Top Gun” movie in 1986. (Getty Images)

    In 1990, Tom Cruise met his second wife and award-winning Australian actress Nicole Kidman. The ’90s-era couple adopted two children during their marriage from 1990 to 2001. (Getty Images)

    Tom Cruise and his son Connor Cruise at a 2013 LA Kings NHL playoff game. (Getty Images)

    Cruise’s ’90s movies include “A Few Good Men,” “Jerry Maguire,” and “Mission: Impossible,” which can be seen here. (Getty Images)

    Tom Cruise was seen at the 2017 film premiere of “The Mummy”. He plays Nick Morton in the film. (Getty Images)

    In 2012, Tom Cruise starred in the action film “Jack Reacher”. Cruz was photographed in front of a Chevrolet Chevelle SS, the model used in the film. (Getty Images)

    In 2016, Cruise reprized his role in the “Jack Reacher” sequel, “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” (Getty Images)

    “Topgun: Maverick” is released in 2022 and stars Tom Cruise as Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. Cruise was filmed at the premiere in Korea. (Getty Images)

    Cruise worked with co-stars Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller on “Top Gun: Maverick.” (Getty Images)

    Tom Cruise has been acting for four decades. Cruise was 24 years old when the first “Top Gun” movie premiered, and he will turn 60 in 2022 shortly after “Top Gun: Maverick” premieres in Japan. (Getty Images)

    Cruise was nominated for three Oscars for his roles in “Magnolia,” “Jerry Maguire” and “Born on the Fourth of July.” He won three Golden Globe Awards. (Getty Images)