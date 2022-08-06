Going after ‘The Little Guy’: Arizonans oppose billions in IRS funding as Sinema says she supports bill

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Arizonans are expressing their displeasure over billions of dollars The IRS is tasked with increasing enforcement As part of a massive Democrat-backed social spending and tax bill Thursday evening, Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., agreed.

The film announced that it would “move forward” with what it called the official bill Inflation Reduction ActAfter previously signaling she would have to make changes to agree to support it.

Fox News Digital spoke to dozens of residents on the streets of Arizona to take on the billions in IRS funding that is in the bill. They expressed displeasure that the federal government would commit such a large sum to “go after the little guy.”

“I don’t like that part of it, to tell you the truth,” said resident Willis Daychild, who said he agrees with the overall bill’s goals. “They’re going out there to find all the people who haven’t filed their taxes. Usually the little guy, they’re going to get their hands on their taxes.”

Kirsten Sinema says she’ll support Manchin-Schumer spending bill: Here’s what Arizonans had to say

Resident Gary Kuznia agreed, arguing that the IRS uses the money to “go after” the less wealthy rather than the rich.

“No, they’re going to go after the little guy. They really will. And they never go after the rich. Never. Otherwise they would have already done it because they didn’t pay their fair share of taxes right now,” he said.

“Kids like me — you know, I’m retired and I hate to see that. I really do. I’ve been an accountant all my life and I don’t want to see that. And I hope they don’t. They’re going to prey on the little guy, the low-income people and make them pay. Because they have to pay this bill. How are they going to pay this bill?” he added.

Resident Richard Carrillo said he supported the bill but was hesitant about IRS funding to increase additional auditing. “I don’t know about audits, but if it supports and helps people I say yes,” he said.

Senate aides hint at downside to spending good bill, desire to avoid mention of ‘build back better’

“No, no, no, not at all. I know the US is going around because of taxes, but at this point a lot of working class people are paying their dues, but I mean, they don’t have to be audited,” said resident Richard Carrillo. “That money could be spent elsewhere. So yeah I think it’s a waste of money, giving it to the IRS so they can provide more audits and stuff like that.”

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, argued that the money earmarked for the IRS was “too big” and that taxes should be administered at a more local level rather than by the federal government.

The Senate reconvenes on Saturday to begin debate on the bill, which is expected to pass with the support of every Democrat.