A fundraiser to help an Iowa teenager pay $150,000 to the family of the alleged rapist she killed has more than doubled its goal.

A GoFundMe account for 17-year-old Piper Lewis has raised more than $378,833 from more than 10,000 donors as of Thursday afternoon — a court-ordered payment that sparked national outrage.

The page was launched by her former math teacher Leland Schipper, who said the extra funds would go towards helping Louise get an education or start a business – and give her the ability to help other victims of sex crime.

“Pepper’s road to true freedom won’t be easy, and she’s still a teenager who has experienced a lot of trauma,” Shipper wrote on the page.

A judge has ordered an Iowa teen trafficking victim to pay $150,000 in restitution to the rapist’s family

Lewis said she was 15 years old when she was exposed to several men, including 37-year-old Zachary Brooks.

After he repeatedly raped her, she said she flew into a blind rage and stabbed him 30 times in June 2020.

Prosecutors, who charged her with first-degree murder, argued that he was asleep at the time of the attack and that she was not in immediate danger.

She pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury for killing the father-of-two. Prosecutors do not dispute that she was the victim of rape or sex trafficking.

Polk County District Judge David Porter handed down a suspended 20-year prison sentence Tuesday that will be removed if she completes five years of supervised probation.

He also ordered her to pay Brooks’ family $150,000 — an amount he said he must set.

Under Iowa law, anyone convicted of a crime that caused the death of another person must pay at least this amount to the victim’s estate.

Lewis’ lawyers argued that she was a victim of sex trafficking and that forcing her to pay restitution to the family of her alleged abuser was cruel.

But Polk countered that the Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the state’s reinstatement law in the face of similar arguments.

Prosecutors said they sought charges against Lewis to ensure she gets the rehabilitative help she needs and to protect the public from someone capable of violence of this magnitude.

Louise was 15 when she was first trafficked by a man, then 28, who claimed to be her boyfriend. He created a dating profile for her and forced her to have sex with other men for money, she said.

The man took her to Brooks’ apartment in May 2020 and ordered her to have sex with him. When she refused to return on another occasion, she said the man pulled out a knife and cut her neck.

The man who took her out to Brooks has not been charged. “This matter remains under investigation and our office will not comment further,” said Polk County Attorney John Sarcone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.