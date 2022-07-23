New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Godfather” star James Caan’s cause of death revealed.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Kahn died of coronary artery disease following a heart attack. He is 82 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of Jimmy’s passing on the evening of July 6,” the family wrote in a tweet.

“The family appreciates love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

This completes the tweet Con’s famous Twitter phrase“End of tweet.”

His manager, Matt Del Piano, Conn’s death was confirmed Fox News to Digital.

“Jimmy was one of the greats,” Del Piano said in a statement. “Not only is he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he’s funny, loyal, caring and lovable. Our relationship has always been friendship before business.”

“I miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years. My thoughts and Prayers are with his entire family In this difficult time.”

The actor was born in the Bronx And then made his screen debut in 1963 with “Irma La Douce”.

Kahn’s early work includes “Red Line 7000,” “El Dorado” and “The Rain People.”

He is best known for his work in “The Godfather”. “Thief,” “Misery” and “Rollerball.”

Fox News’ Lauren Overhultz contributed to this report.