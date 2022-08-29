New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A hilarious video shows the frustration of an Alabama deputy after his vehicle was seized by goats last week.

Madison County Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning. When he returned to his car, he found goats rotting inside and on top of his car.

In a video provided by Storyful, one goat runs on top of a deputy’s vehicle while another stands in the passenger seat and eats documents.

The thrower’s reaction varies from annoyance to frustration and anger.

The Virginia Sheriff’s Office commended the goat for helping to track down the suspect

“Get out of there. Are you kidding me? Get out!” The thrower says to the goats in the video. “There’s nothing to eat there. Don’t eat it. Come on.”

In a separate incident a deputy’s handheld transceiver was heard to go off while the thrower was dealing with a goat situation.

“You don’t eat that. Get out! Get out! Are you crazy?” The deputy can be heard saying he can be seen arguing with the goats to get out of his vehicle.

Goats are being used to protect against wildfires in California

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy had an unusual reason for leaving his patrol door open.

“Deputy Thrower explained how many homes he visits each day, on occasion he leaves his vehicle door open because he has had to back away from dog attacks in the past,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Most employers can frown on damaged documents, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office wrote jokingly about the deputy’s Friday morning mishap.

“Nothing is considered routine when doing patrol work,” the sheriff’s office tweeted on Facebook.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Deputy Thrower has served the citizens of Madison County for nearly 40 years and is considered one of our GOAT representatives,” the Facebook post added. GOAT is a popular acronym meaning “Greatest of All Time”.