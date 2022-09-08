Goalposts moving It’s time to support your WSL team

BUTfootball fans, we know that big events are the culmination of many years of preparation, but also that the game develops through everyday life. Attending your club’s leagues and cup games, watching them on TV and engaging with their social media channels means they can continue to move up and forge new commercial partnerships.

And now it’s time to test it. After a summer that we will remember for the rest of our days, with a hugely successful Euro in England, we start the new Women’s Super League season feeling upbeat and full of energy. How will fans of the “new” women’s football react? Will they come to support their club?

The signs are promising. Arsenal have already sold more than 40,000 tickets for the season’s first north London derby against Tottenham at the Emirates on 24 September. Tickets sold already top the attendance record for a WSL game (38,262), a reflection of the European Championship and the success of the Lionesses.

“I think over the summer we saw how powerful that connection can be when you have big crowds and that sense of engagement during matches,” says Claire Whitley, a former player who now heads women’s football at Arsenal. “Our fans have always been very supportive of our women’s team and we know this season will be no different.”

In the 2022-23 campaign, we will be able to see firsthand how the European title has affected women’s football in England and the UK. Hopefully we will see record attendances, increased club revenues and increased interest not only in the UK but around the world. It’s time to pick up the slack. This will increase the participation of girls in sports and help more women experience the joy of playing.

However, it’s not just about the big, flashy games – the ones with a lot of marketing that are played in big stadiums against your old rivals. It is also about buying season tickets, watching games on TV and discussing the game on the Internet. It’s about being there for your club. We, the fans, the clubs and the FA, have a responsibility to build on this momentum and move women’s football forward.

“This additional interest brings with it additional responsibility for our work within the game – both at the club level and between broadcasters and institutions – and we should seize this opportunity,” Whitley says.

Demand for women’s football is on the rise. Arsenal have already committed to playing six games this season at the Emirates. Chelsea will start their title defense against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Spurs fans will be able to watch the opening match against Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Brighton will face Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium.

Magdalena Eriksson takes a selfie with fans at Kingsmeadow after Chelsea were crowned WSL champions last season in May. Photo: Pedro Soares/SPP/Shutterstock

Tickets for Everton v Leicester and Reading v Liverpool are still available, but tickets for the highly anticipated game between Manchester City and Arsenal on Sunday night are sold out.

Topics for discussion

Road to Australia and New Zealand European qualification for next year’s World Cup ended with Wales taking one of the play-off spots after a 0-0 draw against Slovenia in front of record-breaking crowds. They are joined by Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Portugal, Ireland, Scotland and Switzerland.

Players from Wales celebrate with their supporters at Cardiff City Stadium after qualifying for the knockout stages of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Photo: Dan Minto/ProSports/Shutterstock

First Iberdrola Fans from all over the world will be able to watch the top level of women’s football in Spain for the next five seasons exclusively on DAZN after a €35m (£30m) global deal was announced on Sunday. This promises even greater visibility for the league.

Quote of the week

“Over the past few years, the game has grown significantly and at a rapid pace. Of course, this is an exciting time, but there is an urgent need to ensure that processes and structures are in place that protect the interests of the game and the people working in it,” Karen Carney in an in-depth review of the women’s game launched by the government.