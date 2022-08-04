New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A redesigned GMC Canyon midsize pickup is on the way, and the brand is offering a new sneak peak at its most extreme version ahead of its official debut.

The 2023 Canyon AT4X will be available in off-road trim, a model currently offered on the full-size Sierra 1500.

Not many details on its equipment have been officially announced, but the cropped image of its front end reveals its high-riding wide-body stance, cutaway bumper for better clearance, underbody skid plate and metal brush bar protecting the grille.

As the Canyon AT4X is expected to be mechanically identical to the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 revealed last week, the rest of the details won’t be so mysterious.

The Colorado is offered only as a four-door crew cab with a small bed, and the ZR2 is powered by a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque.

It comes standard with 33-inch all-terrain tires mounted on 17-inch wheels, a 4×4 system with locking front and rear differentials for maximum traction, a 3-inch body lift and high-performance Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers.

The shocks are equipped with special valves that provide progressive damping characteristics depending on how the truck is driven. The Sierra 1500 AT4X uses the same type, which allows it to travel at high speeds over very rough terrains, while providing a comfortable ride and good body control on the pavement.

The full Canyon lineup is scheduled to be unveiled online on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. ET, but the trucks won’t arrive at dealers until the first half of next year.