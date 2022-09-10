Gloucester High School students say they lack privacy due to lack of toilet doors

A high school student in east Ottawa says authorities have been too slow to respond to concerns about the lack of doors in some boys’ toilet stalls, raising privacy concerns among students.

“I want the school to be held accountable for this,” said a 12th grade student at Gloucester High School. CBC News agreed not to name him because he fears academic repercussions.

The student said he had avoided using the toilets at school since grade 9 because vaping and smoking had gone unchecked.

Instead, he used the facilities in the square outside, “which is very inconvenient and unpleasant,” he said.

This is the bathroom upstairs. (Filed)

When he tried the school bathroom again last May, he noticed missing doors and assumed they would be replaced. When they had not been corrected by early June, he reported them to the principal, who, according to the student, said he would look into it.

“No follow up,” the student said.

Alums say it never happened before

The summer passed, and at the end of August, Sabrine’s son Abu also marked the missing doors during a tour for new families of 9th graders, she said.

“I went to Gloucester High School over 20 years ago and it wasn’t like that,” Abu said. “It’s very sad to see.”

According to her, her son also goes to the square.

Students who spoke to CBC News across the street from the school on Friday also expressed concern.

“It’s the lack of privacy,” said 12th grade student Eyad Elbadawi. “I don’t think anyone would be comfortable enough to go about their business without a door.”

“It’s inconvenient, you know, if you need to,” echoed 12th grade classmate Edan Taj, adding that the lack of cubicle doors has been an “ever and again” problem since 2019.

Another student shared a photo he said he took in June that does not show a partition between two toilets.

He said it still is.

Kiosks to be refurbished next week: School Council

Gloucester High School is represented by the Ottawa-Carlton District School Board.

A school board spokesman said in an email Friday that some of the toilet stalls were damaged and needed to be replaced “due to vandalism.”

An unnamed student said some of the kiosks were covered in markers, “but that doesn’t mean you’re removing them and taking away students’ privacy.”

“Even if it was vandalism in May, they had a few months in the summer to get the doors back, which they still haven’t done,” he said.

A spokesman for the school board representing Gloucester High School said the board plans to refurbish the kiosks next week. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

After CBC News contacted the school board on Friday, a spokesman said the board plans to refurbish the kiosks next week.

Meanwhile, “there are eight additional cubicles or private bathrooms on the first floor of the school for male students,” the spokesperson added. “Additional cubicles and private bathrooms are available on the top floor.”