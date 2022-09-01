New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gloria Estefan Talent is felt through her music but relatively invisible.

with Mattel has released a new Barbie doll Modeled after the “Conga” singer, a little piece of her excellence can be yours for just $50.

In a Barbie outfit that pays homage to Estefan’s look from her 1989 “Get On Your Feet” music video, she features a black jacket with “jewelled accents and intricate gold detailing with a dramatic, voluminous lace sleeve.”

George HW Bush Tribute LED by Gloria Estefan at the Kennedy Center Honors

The Cuban American The singer told E! News, “I’ve played with Barbies since I was a kid… it’s just a thrill and they really stick with accuracy.”

with seven Grammy AwardsHere’s how Estefan got her own Barbie in all her glory: “a big One for me.”

Estefan’s Barbie costs twice as much as other non-signature dolls on the website, which typically retail for $22-$25.

Estefan’s Barbie comes with a microphone and doll stand.

For Estefan, Barbie holds deep value. “It’s great to see a little Hispanic girl reflect on herself and say, ‘Maybe one day I can make someone make a Barbie of me.'”

