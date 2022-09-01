closer
Gloria Estefan Talent is felt through her music but relatively invisible.

with Mattel has released a new Barbie doll Modeled after the “Conga” singer, a little piece of her excellence can be yours for just $50.

In a Barbie outfit that pays homage to Estefan’s look from her 1989 “Get On Your Feet” music video, she features a black jacket with “jewelled accents and intricate gold detailing with a dramatic, voluminous lace sleeve.”

The Cuban American The singer told E! News, “I’ve played with Barbies since I was a kid… it’s just a thrill and they really stick with accuracy.”

with seven Grammy AwardsHere’s how Estefan got her own Barbie in all her glory: “a big One for me.”

Gloria Estefan is the anniversary of her song "Get on your feet" Inspired the Barbie doll.

Estefan’s Barbie costs twice as much as other non-signature dolls on the website, which typically retail for $22-$25.

Estefan’s Barbie comes with a microphone and doll stand.

The Gloria Estefan inspired Barbie doll costs twice as much as a regular Barbie doll, at $50.

For Estefan, Barbie holds deep value. “It’s great to see a little Hispanic girl reflect on herself and say, ‘Maybe one day I can make someone make a Barbie of me.'”

Gloria Estefan said she grew up playing with Barbie dolls and it was even more special to have her own doll.

Gloria Estefan said she grew up playing with Barbie dolls and it was even more special to have her own doll.
