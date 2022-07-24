Global Study Shows ‘Parent Dialect’ Is Really a Lingua Franca

Sound is used throughout the animal kingdom for convey emotions and signaling information, including approaching danger and sexual desire. Such sounds display similarities between species: The human listener can distinguish between joyful and sad sounds. made by animals, from tits and alligators to pigs and pandas. Therefore, it is not surprising that human noises also carry a well-known emotional coloring.

Scientists have long argued that the sounds people make with their babies serve a number of important developmental and developmental functions. evolutionary functions. As Samuel Mehr, the psychologist and director of the music lab at Haskins Laboratories, who conceived the new study, noted, lonely human babies are “really bad at their survival job.” The strange things we do with our voices while looking at a newborn not only help us survive, but also teach us language and communication.

For example, parenteresis may help some babies. remember words betterand it allows them to come together mouth shaped sounds, which gives meaning to the chaos around them. In addition, lullabies can soothe a crying baby, and a higher voice is better at holding his attention. “You can push air through your vocal tract creating these tones and rhythms, and it’s like giving a child painkillers,” Dr. Mer said.

But in putting forward these arguments, scientists, mostly from Western, developed countries, basically proceeded from the fact that parents in different cultures change their voice to talk to babies. “It was a risky proposition,” said Casey Lew-Williams, a psychologist and director of the Baby Lab at Princeton University who was not involved in the new study. Dr. Lew-Williams noted that baby talk and songs “seem to provide a jump start in language learning,” but that “there are some cultures where adults don’t talk to children as much—and where they talk to them a lot. The theoretical coherence, while good, runs the risk of “washing away the richness and texture of cultures,” he says.

An increasingly popular joke among academics is that the study of psychology is actually the study of American college students. Because white, urban researchers are highly represented in psychology, the questions they ask and the people they involve in their research are often shaped by their culture.