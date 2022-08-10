New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Finally over his coronavirus infection, US President Joe Biden is off to spend most of next week on South Carolina’s Kiawah Island, an oceanfront golf resort he has visited in the past.

Mortality and infections

Asia Pacific

* Strong winds from Tropical Cyclone Mulan are expected to blow across the South China Sea toward Hainan Island on Wednesday, likely disrupting mass testing on the holiday island battling a major COVID-19 outbreak.

* India will lift fare caps imposed on domestic airlines in 2020 during the pandemic from August 31, lifting restrictions on ticket prices, the country’s civil aviation ministry said.

* China and Britain have agreed to resume direct passenger flights between them, the British Embassy in China said. Flights have been grounded amid fears of a new strain of the coronavirus.

* As many as 66,000 people are infected with SARS-related coronaviruses in Southeast Asia each year, and nearly 500 million people live near habitats where bat hosts of those viruses have been found, according to a study.

* Shanghai reported zero domestically acquired new coronavirus cases on Aug. 9, the same as a day earlier, the city government said.

* Mainland China reported 1,094 new coronavirus cases on Aug. 9, including 444 symptomatic and 650 asymptomatic, according to the National Health Commission.

Europe

* The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it had started a rolling review of a variant-adapted vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

* Despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, British workers are spending more time away from home compared to pre-pandemic times, according to official data released on Tuesday, offering a glimpse of what the ‘new normal’ might look like.

Economic impact

* Stocks and bonds were steady, but the dollar edged lower US inflation data This could signal the Federal Reserve’s appetite for more aggressive rate hikes. [MKTS/GLOB]

* China’s factory-gate inflation fell to a 17-month low in July, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on demand for raw materials, although consumer prices were largely boosted by pork supplies.

* Japanese wholesale prices rose 8.6% in July from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, slowing from the previous month’s pace in a sign of easing inflationary pressures from higher fuel and raw material costs.

* Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, reported flat revenue in the April-June quarter as several Chinese cities were hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, marking its most subdued result in eight quarters.

* Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said it will maintain its plan to produce 9.7 million vehicles globally this fiscal year, despite announcing another halt due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

* Cathay Pacific Airways said its first-half loss narrowed to HK$5 billion ($636.98 million) after Hong Kong’s tougher COVID rules for flight crews hurt the airline’s ability to capitalize on growing demand for travel.