The New York Yankees are heating up again.

The Evil Empire defeated their rival Boston Red Sox in 10 innings on Tuesday night, 7-6.

Aaron Judge hit two separate game-tying home runs, good for his 56th and 57th homers of the season. He is now four homers away from tying, and five from breaking, Roger Morris’ 61.

In extra innings, Gleyber Torres came up with the bases loaded with two outs and he came up in the clutch with a bases-clearing double.

Torres has been swinging a hot bat lately after a historically bad slump – since July 17th this past Friday, he’s slashed just .177/.222/.286 with 13 RBI. But in his last three games, he’s 5-for-14 (.357) with eight RBI and three extra-base hits.

Gerrit Cole continued his Fenway Park struggles, giving up four earned runs in his six innings — all of which came via a home run — while he struck out 10 batters, but he now has a 5.52 career ERA at Fenway Park. He also didn’t make it past three innings in last year’s wild card game in Boston.

However, the bullpen shut down Boston, after Cole threw four innings to shut the door. It came close when Wandy Peralta allowed an RBI single and a wild pitch that scored a run, but he struck out Rafael Devers to get the save.

The Sox got on the board first with a two-run homer from Tristan Casas, but Marvin Gonzalez tied it back up with a two-run blast of his own in the third.

Judge is now 19 in his last 37 with six home runs, and with his .310 batting average, he is now seriously in the AL Triple Crown conversation.

The Yankees struggled in the second half, but they have quietly won seven of their last nine games.