Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed speculation about his 2024 presidential ambitions and “path to a majority” on “The Ingram Angle” of the House of Representatives.

Glenn Youngkin: My ambition right now is to be the best governor I can be in Virginia, and we’ve had a great first eight months. I also find that it is a great opportunity for me to support Virginia’s candidates for Congress, and I have often thought that the majority path in our House of Representatives comes from Virginia.

We have great candidates for: In Yesli Vega 7Jane Keegans in 2nd and Hung Kao in 10th. We can win these races, that’s why we’re working hard for them… This is the future of the Republican Party – it’s amazing.

